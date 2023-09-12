Share
Sports
News
Paul George #13 and Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers in the third quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 3, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Paul George #13 and Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers in the third quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)

NBA Getting Desperate: League Floats Massive Fines if Teams Are Caught Doing This

 By Bryan Chai  September 12, 2023 at 10:15am
Share

Well, there goes the entire business model of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Los Angeles’ second-favorite basketball team has developed a bit of a notorious reputation in recent years for something known to NBA fans as “load management,” particularly when it comes to the team’s dynamic duo of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

The concept of load management is a straightforward one: To best preserve a player’s health, a team may intentionally bench him even if he’s “healthy,” all things considered. It’s something the Clippers have deployed judiciously given the checkered injury history of George and (especially) Leonard.

But while load management may be best for the player and the team, it’s not nearly as good for the fan paying his or her hard-earned money to attend an NBA game — only to see a completely healthy star player in street clothes on the team bench.

(To be clear, it’s not just the Clippers who do this. The Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks have rested superstars Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic, respectively, for load management purposes last year.)

Trending:
Albuquerque DA Refusing to Enforce Governor's Suspension of 2nd Amendment Rights: 'Clearly Unconstitutional'

On a separate but possible related note: As OutKick has covered numerous times on its site, NBA ratings have stagnated, at best. At worst, the league is facing genuine popularity concerns… and load management is absolutely a part of the problem.

The league, perhaps aware of its ratings and the public backlash to load management (a common refrain among NBA fans of a certain age is that Michael Jordan never needed load management, and his travel accommodations were not nearly as luxurious as what current players enjoy), is now on the cusp of levying a hefty financial punishment for load management.

ESPN’s NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski reported yesterday, originally, that the league was considering “stricter guidelines on resting players for national television games and multiple stars together in the same games.”

Do you watch the NBA?

In a subsequent X post, Wojnarowski shared some potential specifics about what those “stricter guidelines” may look like.

“Under new rules, teams would be fined $100K for a first violation, $250K for a second violation and $1 million more than the previous penalty for each additional violation, sources tell ESPN,” the longtime NBA insider posted.

Related:
LeBron James Foundation Director Berates Akron School Board for 'Bullying' School with Facts

Even for billionaire NBA owners, a million-dollar fine is nothing to sneeze at, especially when it’s per infraction.

Perhaps alleviating matters ever-so-slightly for NBA owners, it appears the league will only be applying these rules for “star” players.

According to NBA reporter Shams Charania, there will be a very specific definition as to what constitutes a “star” player:

Citing unnamed sources, Charania claimed that the tentative definition of a “star” is “someone who’s made an All-Star or All-NBA team in the past three seasons.”

Some corners of NBA punditry feel that this move doesn’t actually address any of the health concerns that players have.

Forbes Sports’ NBA writer Shane Young echoed that dissatisfaction on X:

“The league will do anything but address the real issue that’s been causing all of the star absences. It’s comical,” Young posted. “Either extend the season length and spread out the games, or reduce the total number.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




NBA Getting Desperate: League Floats Massive Fines if Teams Are Caught Doing This
Watch: Was the First "Monday Night Football" Game of the Year Marred By a Glaring Missed Call?
McDonald's Making Big Change to Dining Room Due to Hygiene, Theft and Customer Demand
Sports Betting Site Gets Torched Over Incredibly Insensitive 9/11 Promotion
Ultimate ESPN Smackdown: Look Who They Had to Feature on Its 'Moderna Shot of the Day'
See more...

Conversation