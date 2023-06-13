Mark Cuban's Delusional Moment: Declares Going Woke 'Good For Business' Amid Bud Light and Target Boycotts

One billionaire businessman isn’t taking a hint from the misfortunes of Bud Light and Target.

Mark Cuban, the investor, “Shark Tank” star and owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, defended political correctness in business during a meeting with business figures and politicians in Michigan’s Mackinac Island on Wednesday, according to Michigan Live.

Cuban was blunt in defense of progressive politics in commerce.

“Call me woke — you don’t need to call it DEI, you can call it whatever you want—I call it good business,” the billionaire said.

“It means taking the people that you’re selling to and making sure your workforce looks like them, and making sure you can reflect their values and being able to connect to that.

“That’s what works for me.”

Cuban’s remarks all but explicitly nodded towards Bud Light and Target — two American brands to suffer economic challenges amid impromptu boycotts from conservatives.

Both brands have alienated a large market demographic with decisions to embrace and promote LGBT ideology.

Cuban also tole his Mackinac Island audience that he thinks the current era of boycotts of particular products for political reasons will pass.

“Your constituents wake up in the morning… They don’t think about Bud Light, they don’t think about Target. They don’t think about any of the s**t on the other side, either,” he said, according to Fortune. “They think about how they’re going to live their lives or what’s gonna get them satisfaction.”

Cuban has previously advised business executives facing a boycott after woke marketing to ignore the preferences of their former customers.

“There is a reason almost all the top 10 market cap companies in the U.S. can be considered ‘woke.’ It’s good business,” Cuban told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“Most CEOs have enough experience to know to just wait out the news cycle until they go to the next one.”

“There is a reason almost all the top ten market cap companies in the U.S. can be considered ‘woke.’ It’s good business.” Mark Cuban seems to think going woke is a smart business decision. Has he not seen what’s happening to Bud Light?https://t.co/NsZ7ustrN4 — OutKick (@Outkick) June 12, 2023

Business executives of Anheuser-Busch — Bud Light’s parent company — might not be so inclined to wait out a boycott that has imposed serious costs on the brand.

The light beer has lost its status as the most popular beer in America, with a movement to leave Anheuser-Busch products on store shelves simply refusing to die.

Check local beer section while at grocery store. Bud Light and Budweiser were barely touched. Other brands were clearly being purchased more. Very noticeable. pic.twitter.com/D0a26RxLEc — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) May 29, 2023

Much of Cuban’s wealth comes from an internet company he sold to Yahoo that ultimately crashed during the dotcom boom, according to Insider.

Cuban has an estimated net worth of $5.1 billion, according to Forbes — more than enough to safeguard his own material livelihood in the event of his businesses facing challenges.

