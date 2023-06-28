NBC Attempts to Defend LGBT Marchers' 'We're Coming for Your Children' Chant, Somehow Makes it Worse

NBC News is being buried online after it published a bizarre and false fact-check on Tuesday in which the network downplayed an alarming chant of “we’re coming for your children” during an LGBT “pride” event last weekend.

The article, which was authored by a reporter named Tyler Kingkade, focused on a clip of a drag parade in New York City last weekend in which marchers vowed to target the innocent.

One chant went, “We’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children.”

The chant went viral online.

WARNING: Some viewers might find the following video disturbing.

NYC Drag Marchers chant “we’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children” https://t.co/ucK1qM4fv5 pic.twitter.com/OhBguhWwZY — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) June 24, 2023

Kingkade slanted his report in order to make those at the parade and in the video appear less extreme. He also rewrote history as he offered a head-scratching defense of the marchers and their actions.

The reporter claimed last weekend’s threats against children were no big deal because the LGBT mafia has always wanted to come after kids.

Kingkade concluded:

“The ‘coming for your children’ chant has been used for years at Pride events, according to longtime march attendees and gay rights activists, who said it’s one of many provocative expressions used to regain control of slurs against LGBTQ people.

“And in this case, they said, right-wing activists are jumping on a single video to weaponize an out-of-context remark to further stigmatize the queer community.”

NBC News also platformed a man named Brian Griffin, who Kingkade described as the original organizer of the New York City Drag March.

Griffin offered his own bizarre defense of the actions of the marchers when he essentially said that words are simply words and that they have no meaning.

“It’s all just words,” Griffin told the far-left network. “It’s all presented to fulfill their worst stereotypes of us.”

Since words are simply words again now, surely Griffin and those in his movement will stop hyperventilating after people “misgender” them.

NBC News shared its reporting on Twitter and a community notes label was quickly attached to it to note NBC was not truthful when Kingkade claimed “pride” events have always been about targeting vulnerable people.

The “coming for your children” chant has been used for years at Pride events, according to longtime march attendees and gay rights activists, who said it’s one of many provocative expressions used to regain control of slurs against LGBTQ people. https://t.co/vrcbuxCEkf — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 28, 2023

“Coming for your children” is not a historical part of Pride,” the community note read. “The chant appears to originate from the San Francisco Gay Men’s choir singing a song with this title 2 years ago, in 2021. This article is thus a misrepresentation of Pride’s history.”

In essence, NBC had to resort to lying to its audience during the crafting of a pro-grooming piece designed to normalize or downplay a threat to corrupt the hearts and minds of young people.

The network was dragged over the reporting online:

“This makes it so much worse and disturbing,” journalist Andy Ngo said.

I’ve been briefly involved with Pride events before. I wasn’t aware that chants alluding to grooming or targeting children was a tradition. This makes it so much worse and disturbing. — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 28, 2023

“This isn’t new, we’ve been targeting your children for years!” is a weird defense. — Amanda Jean (@AJAmmirabilis) June 28, 2023

“Relax, they’ve been chanting about going after your kids for years” isn’t exactly a defense here 🤡 https://t.co/t9yHiVBMhP — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) June 28, 2023

If you thought this would improve the image of their movement, it doesn’t. It just confirms conservatives have been spot on about how perverse the #Pride movement is for a very long time. https://t.co/fCn0ZJCgBv — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) June 28, 2023

So they’ve openly been pedophiles for years? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 28, 2023

“We’ve been saying this for years” makes it worse, not better. But, uh, interesting propaganda spin here, NBC. https://t.co/MIoD4OyYyD — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 28, 2023

No one ever expects far-left NBC News to be on the moral side of any given issue. But the fact the network picked child grooming as a hill to die on is an example of how far gone the establishment media is.

There is nothing virtuous, normal or defensible about men with augmented breasts marching through the streets of a city and threatening children with their debauchery.

Yet these people have the full support of one of the country’s largest corporate media companies — if not all of them.

But as is evident by the reactions, NBC News misread the room.

U.S. and European companies continue to misread Americans who at this point have made one thing very clear, and that is that they want their children to be left alone.

Americans have had to become more tolerant in recent years as the LGBT agenda has been shoved in their faces throughout the entire month of June and beyond.

That patience is wearing thin.

