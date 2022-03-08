NBC Has Brilliant Idea for Americans to Save Big on Gas: Just Drive Slower

As many Americans struggle to afford a tank of gas, the establishment media has informed them how they can solve their problems and save money on fuel.

On Tuesday, AAA reported the national average for a gallon of gas was $4.17. But not to worry, a clip from NBC showed the network providing some helpful advice on how to deal with the crisis.

Among NBC’s tips were suggestions that Americans try “avoiding jackrabbit starts” and “let your foot off the gas as early as possible” when approaching a red light.

Last but not least, NBC suggested you should reduce your speed on the interstate. The network even showed a clip of Gas Buddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick de Haan, and he proudly declared he was able to get three more miles per gallon by reducing his speed on the interstate by six miles per hour.

As gas prices reach record highs under Joe Biden, NBC tells Americans to drive slower to save gas pic.twitter.com/DzYWb05NsC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 8, 2022

Aside from the current crisis plaguing the country, this clip is simply laugh-out-loud funny. It sounds like some sort of “Saturday Night Live” skit, but the reporter and the interview subjects are 100 percent serious.

Sadly, skyrocketing gas prices are not a laughing matter for Americans. Members of the working and middle classes are losing huge amounts of money at the pump, and driving a few miles less per hour is not going to make up for it.

In a technical sense, it is probably true that Americans can save a few dollars by reducing their speed or coasting to a stop at a red light. However, that does not come close to solving this issue.

According to AAA data, the average price per gallon has increased a whopping 56 cents in the last seven days. Compared to a year ago, gas costs an extra $1.40 per gallon.

If an American has a car with a 12 gallon tank, they were paying about $33 to fill up a year ago. Today, they would be paying $50 for the same amount of gas.

Make no mistake, this crisis is attributable in many ways to President Joe Biden. His policies have contributed to both surging inflation and the country’s increased dependence on foreign oil, and those are the two main factors causing high gas prices today.

Establishment outlets like NBC do not want to admit Biden’s shortcomings, so they attempt to reduce this massive problem to a minor inconvenience that can be solved by driving slower. It is a complete dishonest depiction of the state of the country.

Furthermore, Biden himself has attempted to blame the price hike on Russia and its President Vladimir Putin. On Tuesday, Biden announced a ban on Russian oil.

This action will undoubtedly cause gas prices to surge even higher, but Biden said that is a price we must pay to support freedom in Ukraine.

“Defending freedom is going to cost. It’s going to cost us as well,” @POTUS says in announcing the U.S. is banning Russian imports pic.twitter.com/rHeZhm17In — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 8, 2022

However, Biden did not admit that banning Russian oil is unlikely to have any substantial effect on Russia. Even if the U.S. does not purchase the oil, someone will, whether it be China or any other country.

In the end, it is likely Americans will suffer from this action far more than Putin ever will, due in part to Biden’s attacks on domestic oil.

But instead of admitting any of these things, Biden is simply painting his failures as some sort of twisted defense of “freedom.”

Gas prices in America are a problem of epic proportions, and the Biden administration is completely ill-equipped to handle it.

Driving a bit slower won’t even begin to address these concerns.

