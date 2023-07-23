Several months ago, the Biden administration and its left-wing supporters blasted people warning that President Joe Biden intended to take away everyone’s gas-fueled appliances. But in the months since, his administration and other Democratic governments began floating new regulations that do just that. And now Biden is targeting gas generators.

Generators are used by thousands of Americans to serve as a backup when the public electric grid blacks out. For many, these generators power lifesaving medical equipment in a home or business to keep people alive when the power is cut off. But they are just another target of the left’s gas ban.

But Biden’s regulatory juggernaut is once again rising up to destroy these generators in obeisance to the left’s climate change religion.

You may recall that in January of this year, news broke that the Biden administration was beginning to consider the idea of banning gas-fueled kitchen stoves.

The idea of banning gas stoves for our homes and restaurants was floated by the Consumer Product Safety Commission which suggested that the 35 percent of U.S. homes that use gas stoves should consider getting rid of them.

The idea was being pushed by Richard Trumka Jr., a member of the PSC and the son of famed leftist union thug Richard Trumka Sr. He felt that a ban was necessary to “save the children” from emissions in our homes that might cause asthma and other ailments.

Of course, there is no actual science that validates Trumka’s worries, but that’s beside the point.

Regardless, liberals came out of the woodwork to blast conservatives for saying that Biden was looking to ban gas stoves. People alarmed by the proposed ban were called “conspiracy theorists” and told to shut up.

NPR, for instance, quickly came out to say there is “no ban in the works.” Not long after, Architectural Digest insisted, “No, the federal government isn’t coming for your gas stove.”

However, despite the claims that nanny state, government leftists are not coming for your gas stove, Democrat-infested states began passing new rules that do just that.

The city of Berkeley, California, had already passed a law banning new gas stoves in its jurisdiction, Breitbart News reported in 2019, and in May of this year, the state of New York became the first state to ban natural gas stoves in new construction.

So, yeah. They are coming after your gas stove.

But since the gas stove dust up early this year, the Democrat-controlled states and the federal government both have begun floating actual laws and regulations that move to stealth outlaw a growing list of gas-fueled appliances, including gas water heaters, gas furnaces, and now, even gas generators.

The Washington Free Beacon noted on Wednesday that the CPSC is now aiming to ban your gas generators.

“A proposed Consumer Product Safety Commission rule limits the amount of carbon monoxide a product can emit, with the commission admitting that 95 percent of portable gas generators on the market cannot comply with its new standard,” the site said.

The CPSC also posted a statement insisting that they recommend “that requirements be developed to address consumer exposure to unsafe CO emissions.”

These rules are so stringent that few machines currently on the market will pass the new emissions requirements, so almost none of the generators currently being made today are able to meet these stringent new rules. Meaning that gas generator manufacturers would have to go back to the drawing board.

Portable Generator Manufacturers’ Association executive director Susan Orenga told the Washington Free Beacon the rule will cause generator shortages as “manufacturers only have six months to design generators that meet the proposed regulation” and added the process normally requires years.

Worse, the rule would prohibit manufacturers and dealers from stockpiling non-compliant generators, which means that there would be a huge gap between what is on hand to buy and what can be manufactured to satisfy the harsh new regulations. This would drive the price of used ones and ones already on showroom floors through the roof, and, of course, leave people in need of generators without a product to buy as makers rush to totally refit their entire operations.

The Portable Generator Manufacturers’ Association blasted the new rules and pointed out that one of the problems with the regs is that generators would have to run at far higher temperatures which would present a fire hazard to homeowners.

“Testing concludes that the CPSC’s rule changes could force portable generators’ exhaust temperatures to exceed 1000 degrees Fahrenheit — extreme temperatures that would likely cause house fires and threaten owners’ safety,” the PGMA noted in a press release.

“The CPSC’s proposal to add unnecessary regulatory requirements will lead to higher costs for consumers and create unintended consequences of more safety concerns of fires and burns, as we do not believe that the CPSC has adequately evaluated the safety hazards of their newly proposed rule,” said Susan Orenga, Executive Director, PGMA.

“The CPSC’s proposed regulation would also create a shortage of essential portable generators during regional and national emergencies because it will prevent the sale of portable generators that are currently available on the market. Furthermore, the timing of the CPSC’s proposed changes are particularly concerning, given repeated warnings that two thirds of North America is currently facing an energy shortfall this summer during periods of high demand.”

So, when the left claims that you are being all conspiracy theory-like over the left’s intention to ban any device powered by natural gas (or any gas, for that matter), they are lying to your face. They are coming for your stove. They are coming for your water heater. They are coming for your furnace. And they are also coming for your generator.

