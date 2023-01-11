Parler Share
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez watches Republicans during the second vote for speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 3.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez watches Republicans during the second vote for speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 3. (Mandel Ngan - AFP / Getty Images)

AOC Raked Over Coals by Actual Doctor After Saying Gas Stoves Are Linked to Brain Damage

 By Peter Partoll  January 11, 2023 at 10:51am
Radical leftist Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez of New York is at it again on Twitter with more incoherent rambling. This time, she’s claiming that gas stoves are dangerous to your health.

In response to a report that the Biden administration is considering a nationwide ban on gas stoves in order to battle climate change, GOP Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas tweeted on Tuesday, “I’ll NEVER give up my gas stove. If the maniacs in the White House come for my stove, they can pry it from my cold dead hands. COME AND TAKE IT!!”

In response, AOC took to Twitter to claim that “ongoing exposure to NO2 from gas stoves is linked to reduced cognitive performance.”

Once again, she thought that she had owned conservatives by appealing to “science.” But then Jackson, who previously served as White House physician under President Barack Obama, showed that her science was faulty.

Jackson responded to AOC’s statement by pointing out that she also uses a gas stove and wondering if she was engaging in “self-diagnosis.” He then took a massive shot at AOC by saying, “as a medical doctor, I can tell you this: what’s wrong with your head IS NOT caused by stoves. Something WAY BIGGER is causing your decreased cognitive function!”

Do you have a gas stove in your house?

Clearly, AOC had not taken that into consideration when writing this tweet.

Other Twitter users also responded to AOC’s tweet by reminding her that there are videos of her cooking on a gas stove.

But Jackson did not stop there. In response to his original post, he also reminded the American public that first lady Jill Biden, wife of the man now trying to ban gas stoves, uses a gas stove.

Indeed, after Biden announced that he was considering the ban on gas stoves, a photo emerged of Jill Biden cooking on her own gas stove.

Clearly, this is yet another example of leftist hypocrisy. They talk a good game when it comes to climate change, but they are never willing to make any sacrifices themselves — instead demanding that you make all the sacrifices.

Lest we forget that the alternatives Democrats are proposing in order to combat climate change are inefficient and unreliable. According to Tasting Table, electric stoves are more dangerous than gas stoves as there is an increased fire risk with gas stoves. In fact, the outlet noted, “households with electric stoves reported fires at a rate 2.6 times higher than those with gas stoves. Equally staggering, the death rate of electric-run households was 3.4 times higher than those with gas appliances — and the injury rate was nearly five times greater.”

In addition, electric cars, which are being promoted by the left as an alternative to gas cars, have proven time and again to be unreliable, especially in cold weather.

The Democrats do not offer any real solutions to the problems that they claim to be concerned about. Instead, they just seem concerned with banning things, without providing any real, workable alternative.

Peter Partoll
Peter Partoll is a commentary writer for the Western Journal and a Research Assistant for the Catholic Herald. He earned his bachelor's degree at Hillsdale College and recently finished up his masters degree at Royal Holloway University of London. You can follow him on Twitter at @p_partoll.




Conversation