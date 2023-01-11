AOC Raked Over Coals by Actual Doctor After Saying Gas Stoves Are Linked to Brain Damage

Radical leftist Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez of New York is at it again on Twitter with more incoherent rambling. This time, she’s claiming that gas stoves are dangerous to your health.

In response to a report that the Biden administration is considering a nationwide ban on gas stoves in order to battle climate change, GOP Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas tweeted on Tuesday, “I’ll NEVER give up my gas stove. If the maniacs in the White House come for my stove, they can pry it from my cold dead hands. COME AND TAKE IT!!”

In response, AOC took to Twitter to claim that “ongoing exposure to NO2 from gas stoves is linked to reduced cognitive performance.”

Did you know that ongoing exposure to NO2 from gas stoves is linked to reduced cognitive performance https://t.co/1bjmHqnHVa — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 11, 2023

Once again, she thought that she had owned conservatives by appealing to “science.” But then Jackson, who previously served as White House physician under President Barack Obama, showed that her science was faulty.

Jackson responded to AOC’s statement by pointing out that she also uses a gas stove and wondering if she was engaging in “self-diagnosis.” He then took a massive shot at AOC by saying, “as a medical doctor, I can tell you this: what’s wrong with your head IS NOT caused by stoves. Something WAY BIGGER is causing your decreased cognitive function!”

.@aoc says gas stoves cause “reduced cognitive performance” – yet she uses a gas stove? Is this a self diagnosis? AOC, as a medical doctor, I can tell you this: what’s wrong with your head IS NOT caused by stoves. Something WAY BIGGER is causing your decreased cognitive function! pic.twitter.com/yYF90wXiGu — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) January 11, 2023

Clearly, AOC had not taken that into consideration when writing this tweet.

Other Twitter users also responded to AOC’s tweet by reminding her that there are videos of her cooking on a gas stove.

You have made videos of yourself cooking on a gas stove pic.twitter.com/TWLVgNp4dm — PoliMath (@politicalmath) January 11, 2023

But Jackson did not stop there. In response to his original post, he also reminded the American public that first lady Jill Biden, wife of the man now trying to ban gas stoves, uses a gas stove.

Oh and I forgot, “Doctor” Jill Biden uses a gas stove too!! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) January 11, 2023

Indeed, after Biden announced that he was considering the ban on gas stoves, a photo emerged of Jill Biden cooking on her own gas stove.

The ‘Biden Administration’ is going to outlaw Gas Stoves…because of Climate Change. Here’s Jill and her Gas Stove. Lol. pic.twitter.com/xH4bjzN7Wl — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill8) January 10, 2023

Clearly, this is yet another example of leftist hypocrisy. They talk a good game when it comes to climate change, but they are never willing to make any sacrifices themselves — instead demanding that you make all the sacrifices.

Lest we forget that the alternatives Democrats are proposing in order to combat climate change are inefficient and unreliable. According to Tasting Table, electric stoves are more dangerous than gas stoves as there is an increased fire risk with gas stoves. In fact, the outlet noted, “households with electric stoves reported fires at a rate 2.6 times higher than those with gas stoves. Equally staggering, the death rate of electric-run households was 3.4 times higher than those with gas appliances — and the injury rate was nearly five times greater.”

In addition, electric cars, which are being promoted by the left as an alternative to gas cars, have proven time and again to be unreliable, especially in cold weather.

The Democrats do not offer any real solutions to the problems that they claim to be concerned about. Instead, they just seem concerned with banning things, without providing any real, workable alternative.

