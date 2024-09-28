A new report claims that Israel did not give the Biden administration notice that it was launching Friday’s airstrike that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah for fear the U.S. might try to block the attack.

An Israeli TV station is reporting that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made the call not to let President Joe Biden know what was taking place over fears the U.S. would try to prevent it, according to the Times of Israel.

The report said Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who was pushing for the attack, was unconcerned about leaving the U.S. in the dark.

The report said Israel’s notice came at the last minute, ruffling Washington’s feathers.

Israeli media said the message explaining why the U.S. was left in the dark went like this: “We might have missed the opportunity. We didn’t want you to be [deemed] responsible by knowing ahead of time. This is a move against the entire Shiite axis.”

We are prepared for diplomatic contacts for an arrangement [to resolve the situation in the north] — prepared they take place under fire,” the message said, which the report said means with Israel not letting up on its attacks against Hezbollah.

Hezbollah has confirmed that Nasrallah, who led Hezbollah since 1992, was killed, according to Newsweek.

🚨ISRAEL USED 10 BUNKER-BUSTING BOMBS IN BEIRUT STRIKE In a powerful assault on Hezbollah’s command center, Israel dropped 10 GBU-72 bunker-buster bombs in Beirut’s southern suburbs. What are Bunker-Busters? These advanced bombs are designed to penetrate deep underground… pic.twitter.com/ty9aYWFJP7 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 27, 2024

Iran, which supplied Hezbollah with arms, has two bad choices, Hamidreza Azizi, a research fellow at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs said.

“The main challenge for Iran is the lack of proper options for confronting Israel without entering into a full-fledged war that Iran has been trying to avoid,” he said.

“Iran has two choices now. Both are very bad,” Azizi said. “One is to enter into a war. Any move at this moment would trigger massive Israeli response and the chain of actions of reactions that will definitely result in a bigger war, and Israel has made it clear that it is ready for that.”

The other option is “to do nothing and just wait for international efforts to stop the war in Gaza and Lebanon, which doesn’t seem to be really effective,” he said, which would mean Iran would “lose all these kind of fronts that they have been building in the region—from Lebanon to Syria.”

Deputy commander of Iran’s IRGC Quds Force, Abbas Nilforoushan, was killed in the Israeli strike on Hezbollah’s underground HQ in Beirut yesterday, according to Iranian media. pic.twitter.com/FL9Sv9FZ6k — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) September 28, 2024

The Israel Defense Forces said Nasrallah was killed when dozens of bunker-busting bombs were dropped Friday on a building where Nasrallah was meeting underground in Dahiyeh, a suburb of Beirut, according to the Times of Israel.

“The strike was carried out while the top brass of Hezbollah were at their headquarters and engaged in coordinating terror activities against the citizens of the State of Israel,” the IDF said.

Army spokesman Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani said the airstrike targeting Nasrallah was based on years of tracking him, along with “real-time intelligence.” Israel has recently blown up pagers and walkie-talkies, crippling Hezbollah’s communications network, and also escalated attacks, killing several Hezbollah commanders.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said Israel is not done.

“The is not the end of the tools in the toolbox. The message is simple, to anyone who threatens the citizens of the State of Israel, we will know how to get to them,” he said.

