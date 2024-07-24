Share
Commentary

Netanyahu Skewers Agitators Who Proclaim 'Gays for Gaza' with Brilliant One-Liner

 By Randy DeSoto  July 24, 2024 at 4:05pm
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rightly called American protesters who sided with Hamas “useful idiots” in the cause of evil while speaking before a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.

“Many anti-Israel protesters, many choose to stand with evil,” he said. “They stand with Hamas. They stand with rapists and murderers.”

Netanyahu recounted that the Hamas terrorists invaded Jewish kibbutzes and searched out families, killing everyone including babies. Approximately 1,200 people were killed in the Oct. 7, 2023, attack.

“They should be ashamed of themselves!” the prime minister said, drawing a standing ovation from lawmakers.

Netanyahu then highlighted that Iran, in addition to funding Hamas, may well be funding the protests happening right outside the Capitol as he spoke.

“Well, I have a message for these protesters,” he said. “When the tyrants of Tehran who hang gays from cranes and murder women for not covering their hair are praising, promoting and funding you, you have officially become Iran’s useful idiots.”

“Some of these protesters hold up signs proclaiming, ‘Gays for Gaza,'” the prime minister noted. “They might as well hold up signs saying, ‘chickens for KFC,'” he added in a zinging one-liner.

Do you support Benjamin Netanyahu?

He’s got a point. It’s illegal to practice homosexuality in Iran.

CBS News reported, Tehran hung two men on sodomy charges in January 2022, as well as others, for promoting homosexuality that year.

During his speech, which went for about 50 minutes, he also praised the University of North Carolina fraternity brothers who protected the Americans flag when anti-Israel protesters sought to burn it.

Netanyahu first pointed out how the protesters even burn flags on the Fourth of July.

“I wish to salute the fraternity brothers at the University of North Carolina who protected the American flag against these anti-Israel protesters,” he said.

Lawmakers once again rose to their feet and began to chant, “USA! USA! USA!”


It’s worth noting that pro-Palestinian protesters could be seen taking down the American flag and burning it on Wednesday outside of Union Station near the Capitol.

The protesters also burned an effigy depicting Netanyahu.

WARNING: The following video contains language some readers may find offensive. 

A brave man did pull the burning flag from the fire, but he was chased down and ultimately dropped the flag.

Netanyahu’s speech was well received.

He ended with a rousing invocation that brought members to their feet in long, sustained applause.

Netanyahu said, “May God bless Israel, may God bless America, and may God bless the great alliance between Israel and America, forever!”

Amen! Let it be so!

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Conversation