Never Forget That When America Was Fighting Iran, The Legacy Media Was Rooting for Tehran

If you opened the homepage Thursday morning at almost any legacy media outlet, you probably noticed something about the narrative.

Maybe you didn’t spot a lie or an outright fabrication.

But there was a subtle and very deliberate message leading the coverage, and that message was that America’s attacks against Iran have been an unmitigated disaster.

The Democratic Party’s disinformation wing — the people who call themselves journalists — has perfected its storytelling technique over the years.

To be fair, these people rarely lie directly (unless they work for CNN).

Instead, they weave a background story that is designed to make the reader feel exactly the way they want them to feel about their own country. It is relentless.

Let’s look at a few of the headlines that greeted readers Thursday morning:

The Washington Post reported, “Iranian school was on U.S. target list, may have been mistaken as military site.”

CNN ran the headline, “Analysis: How the Middle East war could spark a recession.”

ABC News told readers, “Pentagon blocks photographers from Hegseth’s briefings on the Iran war.”

CBS News published, “Iran won’t surrender ‘in a million years,’ analyst says, warning regime could push for nuclear weapons.”

NBC News led with “First 6 days of Iran war cost $11.3 billion, Pentagon tells Congress.”

Do you see the pattern? There is nothing inherently false in any of these headlines, nor in the reporting itself. Reading through these articles, I was inclined to trust the information as it was presented.

It looks entirely possible that an errant U.S. missile struck a school in Tehran, and I would not disagree that President Donald Trump’s 13-day engagement against the homicidal regime in Tehran is expensive.

Using the military is always expensive and can be tragic.

And let’s be honest, no matter what the White House calls it, this is a war. It is war because Iran has been at war with the American people for decades.

If you were born after 1979, Iran has been at war with you for your entire life, whether you liked it or not.

That probably includes most of the people who wrote Thursday’s headlines or organized them into the order they were presented.

The Democratic Party’s disinformation wing cannot bring itself to frame the conflict any other way than to kill hope.

These people’s party is not in power, so all they can do is spotlight the Trump administration’s perceived miscues, amplify the price tag, and elevate every possible narrative about American recklessness or incompetence.

Meanwhile, the regime that has spent decades threatening Americans, sponsoring terrorism, and chasing nuclear weapons is relegated to an almost benign background character.

You might read this as a complaint about the coverage and accuse me of throwing a fit because reporters are telling stories I don’t like, which isn’t true.

The stories above are each relevant and probably accurate, and there is a place for them.

But anyone who has watched these people operate for long enough knows exactly what is happening, and that is that the media is hitting angles of this conflict with Iran in ways they wouldn’t be if a Democrat had made the call to take out the ayatollah.

These are the people who were dismissive of Benghazi and shrugged at the insanity of Fast and Furious.

These people treated former President Joe Biden’s disastrous withdrawal of troops from Iran that killed 13 Americans as something the country should politely move on from.

These people did not panic when foreign fraudsters were lining their pockets for years in Minnesota and elsewhere.

Many didn’t lose any sleep over the costs when Biden imported tens of millions of foreign nationals to cities all over the U.S.

The legacy media definitely didn’t treat the autopen presidency as the constitutional emergency it was.

But suddenly, every dollar spent and every American misstep in this war is being highlighted, and it is not because the leftist media machine cares about human life or budgets.

Maybe the pattern is obvious to me because I have worked with people like the ones who wrote those headlines and organized those homepages.

I have worked in mainstream media and done the work from their side.

The homepages at ABC, CNN, NBC, and the rest are canvases for a relentless narrative campaign telling you everything is bad, chaos rules, and the people running the country are incompetent.

Much of the legacy media is quietly rooting for Iran. Many of these people are frothing at the mouth for Americans to come home in body bags because it would further their cause.

That is not because these people particularly admire the regime in Tehran.

It’s because these people hate Donald Trump more than they love anything or anyone else.

Remember whose side these people were on the next time the Democratic Party’s communications wing suddenly claims to have uncovered the next great GOP scandal.

This war will end, and the media will quietly side against Trump on whatever problem he tackles next. This time, they just happen to be rooting for Iran.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.