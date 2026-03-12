It’s come to the point for CNN where the only thing worse than people not watching their channel is when people watch their channel.

Oh, sure, the former Don Lemon Network™ has plenty of issues with the former. You’re not going to have to give up your jokes about measuring CNN viewership by airport delays anytime soon. But with those airport delays (thanks for the DHS shutdown, Democrats!) comes additional opportunities to check out what they’re doing over there — and holy moly, are they still screwing things up.

Take the attempted terror attack near Gracie Mansion in New York City on Saturday, purportedly by a couple of Islamic State group-inspired nutjobs. (Or, as the network might have called it back in 2020, “fiery but mostly peaceful protesters.”)

The facts on the ground were pretty well known from the get-go: After conservatives gathered for a protest to “Stop the Islamic Takeover of New York City” on Saturday, a bomb was hurled toward the right-wing protesters by a man yelling “Allahu Akbar!”

This caused all sorts of verbal prestidigitation to imply that it was an attack aimed at Mamdani by the entire media, even though they didn’t come out and say that’s what happened.

CNN, however, went boldly where nobody else would, first having anchor Abby Phillip calling it “an attempted terror attack against New York’s mayor, Zohran Mamdani.”

BREAKING – CNN is now receiving tens of thousands of calls to fire Abby Phillip after she blatantly lied live on air, claiming Zohran Mamdani was the target of the two Muslim bombers in NYC, coming just a day after the network was forced to retract a sympathetic story about them. pic.twitter.com/nubdxO8NjO — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) March 11, 2026

She later had to issue this apology:

I want to correct something I said last night. The bombs thrown in New York City over the weekend by ISIS inspired attackers was thrown into a crowd of anti-Muslim protestors and not specifically targeted at Mayor Mamdani. That wording was inaccurate and I didn’t catch it ahead… — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) March 11, 2026

Well, fair enough, right? It can happen to anybody. On the same network. Twice. Because Phillip wasn’t the only one to have made that statement on that same program, according to Mediaite.

Ana Navarro, a Not That Kind of Republican™ NeverTrump grifter and CNN contributor arguably best known for her work on “The View” (so seldom a good sign), also went with that libel — and just minutes after Phillip made her whoopsie, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

During a segment on Tuesday’s “CNN NewsNight,” Navarro linked the attempted bombing to GOP Rep. Andy Ogles’ social media post questioning the compatibility of radical Islam with American society: “Supposedly some of these comments are as a result of the attempt against Mayor Mamdani in New York, who was raised Muslim, was he not?”

“So they’re being anti-Muslim to def– and they’re finally defending Mamdani over something.”

“The attack wasn’t on Mayor Mamdani,” conservative panelist Joe Borelli said. “It was attacking protesters, people protesting Mamdani.”

“Right, by his house,” Navarro said.

CNN’s Ana Navarro is literally LYING on live TV, saying that the NYC Islamic Terrorists were trying to k*ll Mamdani. She then refuses to admit she’s wrong and attempts to justify her answer. She should be fired. Absolute FAKE NEWS.pic.twitter.com/mybpBDNOhl — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 11, 2026

Navarro, who is the grift that keeps on giving, hasn’t issued a similar apology on her X account, although she is busy promoting her podcast when she posts sporadically there — a show where you can find out what “Jorge Ramos’ favorite cuss word is.”

You can listen to the new episode of #BleepWithAnaNavarro anywhere you get your podcasts. pic.twitter.com/1f75UQgKlQ — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) March 9, 2026

Can we get Ramos, a Univision journalist, to say “los Republicanos lanzaron esa bomba a Mamdani” on there? Might as well go for the trifecta.

A reminder: These are people putting themselves forward as, to quote CNN’s slogan, “The Most Trusted Name in News,” and yet they pretend as if they haven’t read a newspaper since Saturday.

Either these on-air personalities and the people feeding them their information are too dumb for their current roles, or they’re dumb enough to believe that if they lie about what happened this weekend, it’ll all go away.

Either one should be wholly disqualifying for anyone responsible for this defamatory drivel to continue in their current roles. America’s stranded frequent fliers deserve better.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.