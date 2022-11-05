'I Never Was Scared': NFL Legend Cites Christian Faith as Source of Strength Through Cancer Battle

Avert your eyes if you’re a Baltimore Ravens fan, because there’s about to be a whole lot of praise heaped on one of the most iconic Pittsburgh Steelers of all time.

Four-time Super Bowl champion and two-time Super Bowl MVP Terry Bradshaw recently opened up about his battle with cancer and how he handled it. It’s a story that everyone should listen to:

During today’s show, Terry Bradshaw shared that he has been battling cancer over the past year. As of today, he is cancer free, and he discussed his fight and plan for the future: pic.twitter.com/RSwVxlXC97 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 2, 2022

“Last week on this show, I ran out of breath and Howie [Long] helped me up,” Bradshaw said on the Oct. 2 episode of “NFL on Fox.” “A lot of people were asking what’s wrong with me.”

That was when Bradshaw revealed that he had been battling not just bladder cancer, but skin cancer as well. He had successful surgeries on both.

“Folks, I may not look like my old self, but I feel like my old self,” Bradshaw said. “I’m cancer-free, I’m feeling great, and over time, I’m going to be back to where I normally am.”

So while all’s well that ends well, how did Bradshaw do in the interim? How did he operate and keep on chugging along in the midst of battling cancer?

Simply put, it was his faith.

Below, you can see the clip showcasing his breathing issues on television, as well as how his faith aided him:







“I wasn’t scared,” Bradshaw said. “I never was scared.”

In an interview on “Today,” Bradshaw opened up about his mindset during that time.

“As a man of faith, as a Christian, my attitude was, well, if I go, I’m OK. If I stay, I’m OK,” Bradshaw explained.

Bradshaw also illuminated the difficulty he had with even broaching the subject of his cancer diagnoses.

“How do you talk about your problems when everybody else has got the same problems?” Bradshaw said. “I didn’t talk about it because I didn’t want pity.”

That’s kind of the secret sauce for Christians, isn’t it?

Yes, people can struggle when it comes to communicating their deepest, darkest anxieties with other human beings. But when it comes to God? That struggle evaporates because he already knows. You can’t hide your true feelings from God like you can hide a bad day at work when you return home.

Bradshaw became a household name when he was leading the Pittsburgh Steelers to Super Bowl wins, culminating in Steelers championship banners emblazoned with the logos for Super Bowl IX, X, XIII and XIV.

In those last two Super Bowls, Bradshaw also earned himself MVP honors.

Of course, it’d be a disservice to not at least mention that Bradshaw had the “Steel Curtain” watching his back. That was the nickname given to the ferocious defensive line the Steelers deployed in the ’70s, which included defensive luminaries like “Mean” Joe Greene and L.C. Greenwood.

