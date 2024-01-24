New Agenda-Free 'Ultimate Spider-Man' Is 'Flying off the Shelves,' Has Disillusioned Fans Buying Comics Again

It’s no secret that over the past decade or so, comic book fans have slowly given up on the industry.

As political agendas and subversive storytelling become more common in American comics, die-hard customers become less so. Heck, things are so bad that we’ve reached the point where Japanese Manga is outselling American comics.

However, in a surprising turn of events, a new comic from Marvel has many customers returning to comic shops — “Ultimate Spider-Man #1” by Jonathan Hickman.







The book is part of a whole new line of comics for Marvel. Much like the “Ultimate” line of the early 2000s, the new “Ultimate” reboot will be set in an alternate universe. Unlike the Ultimate books of yesteryear, however, this isn’t just a modern update of the publisher’s classic characters.

Rather, the premise of this universe is that it was created by the villainous Maker, who sought to remake the world so that none of its heroes ever become heroes in the first place. In the new Ultimate Peter Parker’s case, the Maker made sure he was never bitten by a radioactive spider — the source of Spider-Man’s super powers.

Social media is absolutely buzzing over the issue. Even some of modern-day Marvel’s harshest critics and disillusioned fans are praising the issue.

I just read Ultimate Spider-Man #1 and I gotta admit, I’m interested. Now, will the book still be good in 4 issues? Time will tell… pic.twitter.com/nXZK3h3fKm — Flash (@YellowFlashGuy) January 14, 2024

As a LONG TIME SPIDER-MAN fan and having just read this book… Jonathan Hickman might just be giving me hope. If you’re a spiderman fan worth your salt the DESTRUCTION of Peter and MJ’s marriage has done irrevocable negative damage to the character of Peter Parker. But this… pic.twitter.com/sS52Htw4AM — Russ Spacy (@RussSpacy) January 10, 2024

The enthusiasm isn’t just social media buzz, though. According to at least one comic shop owner, the book is absolutely “flying off the shelves.”

“The second printing of this book is already selling better than 90% of comics out there,” he reportedly told the outlet Fandom Pulse.

On sites where you can order comics online like Atomic Empire, the issue and its variants are completely sold out.

On eBay, copies of the comic are listed for as much as $190.

As hard as concrete comic book sales numbers are to come by nowadays, it’s safe to say this book is a massive hit.

A Review of Hickman’s “Ultimate Spider-Man #1”: Here’s Why Fans Are Hooked

Hickman’s “Ultimate Spider-Man #1” feels like a fresh start for the Marvel universe.

It sees Marvel finally cave in to one of the longest-running demands of Spider-Man fans — getting Peter Parker and Mary Jane back together.

(Parker made a deal with Marvel’s devil to willingly break up the then-happily betrothed couple in the infamous 2007 “One More Day” story line.)

Now, not only have the two been reunited and remarried in the series, they also have two kids.

The story begins with Peter Parker as a family man in his mid-30s — a natural progression for the character that Marvel’s editors seem dead set on never allowing for his mainstream counterpart.

But readers are ready to see Parker grow, and this series promises to give them exactly that.

As the story of the first issue progresses, Peter is shown to be a hardworking father and dedicated husband. Yet, he feels that something is missing in his life.

Peter’s drifting on with the unsettling, melancholy feeling that he’s missing out on his true purpose, the obvious implication being that Peter longs to be the heroic Spider-Man, an opportunity unknowingly ripped away from him by the Maker.

As many number-one issues tend to be, the pacing of “Ultimate Spider-Man #1” is slow, though not in a bad way.

This is all about setup.

Getting readers acclimated with these new versions of age-old Marvel characters is placed as the number one priority — and that emphasis pays off.

Peter, Mary Jane, J. Jonah Jameson and a few other surprise inclusions to the cast all feel grounded and three-dimensional. Unlike most comics coming out of modern-day Marvel, this story seems to respect who these characters are at their cores.

It’s not trying to subvert them or cynically use them as tools to push an agenda.

Overall, “Ultimate Spider-Man #1” is a great start to what could be an amazing run.

It’d Be Smart to Remain Cautiously Optimistic

Now, all that said, fans should avoid getting ahead of themselves.

This is merely the first issue of an ongoing series. The story hasn’t even really begun yet, and if Marvel knows how to do anything, it’s how to ruin a good story.

That’s why YouTuber and harsh modern-day Marvel critic Yellow Flash remains “cautiously” optimistic.

“Keep in mind that Marvel books tend to usually go off the rails by the fourth or fifth issue,” he said in a YouTube video posted Thursday. “So, we’ll see if this holds up.”

“As of now, I’m intrigued.”

