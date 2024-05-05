Eagle-Eyed Fan Spotted Hilarious Previously Undiscovered Error in the Final Cut of 'Star Wars Episode III'
As talented as many professional filmmakers are, a small mistake occasionally slips past the editing room.
Every now and then, even in some of the most well-crafted Hollywood productions, contain errors that can have fans buzzing.
Typically, these sorts of errors are spotted rather quickly by the viewing audience.
For example, in “Game of Thrones,” a show that takes place in a medieval fantasy world, in one scene a Starbucks coffee cup can be seen sitting on a table.
After all, there are many movie buffs out there who love nothing better than being the one to spot a movie mistake for the very first time.
Such a mistake rarely goes decades without being detected quickly and yet, it looks like that happened to be the case with the 2005’s “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.”
Nearly 20 years after the film first hit theaters, a member of the Reddit Star Wars Discord discovered the “Mustafar Man,” a nickname given to a man whose face briefly appears during the film’s iconic climactic battle on the fictional lava planet of Mustafar, according to Screen Rant.
The face appears exactly at the 1:59:03:21 mark of the movie.
As the film’s hero, Obi-Wan Kenobi, battles with his onetime apprentice Anakin Skywalker, the mystery man’s face can be spotted just over the left shoulder of the latter character (the right shoulder, to the viewer).
Revenge of The Sith’s Hidden Character during Mustafar fight scene
byu/itsjustmonty_ inStarWars
“So I’m on the r/StarWars discord server and this guy says there’s a guy hidden during the Mustafar fight scene. So, using my quick time button pressing, I spam my spacebar and low and behold, there’s just a dude there during the fight,” posted Reddit user itsjustmonty_.
“If you pause the film at exactly 1:59:03:21 you will see him there. Here’s a shot from D+. Pretty crazy stuff. Wonder if a random editor put himself in there as a joke to say ‘im in a star wars movie’ XD. This is the precursor to Jeans Guy!”
For those unaware, “Jeans Guy” was a much more recent film error spotted in the second season of “The Mandalorian.”
According to Games Radar, at one point, a crew member of the show wearing a casual pair of jeans could be seen in the background of the show.
That mistake has since been digitally removed.
