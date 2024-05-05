Eagle-Eyed Fan Spotted Hilarious Previously Undiscovered Error in the Final Cut of 'Star Wars Episode III'

As talented as many professional filmmakers are, a small mistake occasionally slips past the editing room.

Every now and then, even in some of the most well-crafted Hollywood productions, contain errors that can have fans buzzing.

Typically, these sorts of errors are spotted rather quickly by the viewing audience.

For example, in “Game of Thrones,” a show that takes place in a medieval fantasy world, in one scene a Starbucks coffee cup can be seen sitting on a table.

After all, there are many movie buffs out there who love nothing better than being the one to spot a movie mistake for the very first time.

Such a mistake rarely goes decades without being detected quickly and yet, it looks like that happened to be the case with the 2005’s “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.”







Nearly 20 years after the film first hit theaters, a member of the Reddit Star Wars Discord discovered the “Mustafar Man,” a nickname given to a man whose face briefly appears during the film’s iconic climactic battle on the fictional lava planet of Mustafar, according to Screen Rant.

Do you enjoy catching film mistakes? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The face appears exactly at the 1:59:03:21 mark of the movie.

As the film’s hero, Obi-Wan Kenobi, battles with his onetime apprentice Anakin Skywalker, the mystery man’s face can be spotted just over the left shoulder of the latter character (the right shoulder, to the viewer).

“So I’m on the r/StarWars discord server and this guy says there’s a guy hidden during the Mustafar fight scene. So, using my quick time button pressing, I spam my spacebar and low and behold, there’s just a dude there during the fight,” posted Reddit user itsjustmonty_.

“If you pause the film at exactly 1:59:03:21 you will see him there. Here’s a shot from D+. Pretty crazy stuff. Wonder if a random editor put himself in there as a joke to say ‘im in a star wars movie’ XD. This is the precursor to Jeans Guy!”

For those unaware, “Jeans Guy” was a much more recent film error spotted in the second season of “The Mandalorian.”

According to Games Radar, at one point, a crew member of the show wearing a casual pair of jeans could be seen in the background of the show.

That mistake has since been digitally removed.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.