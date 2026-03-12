New Bill to Ban Abortion Pill Hits Senate

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri on Wednesday announced he is introducing a bill that would ban the abortion pill on the grounds that it is a danger to the women who take it.

“The science is clear: the chemical abortion drug is inherently dangerous to women and prone to abuse. Yet major companies like Danco Laboratories are making billions off it,” the pro-life senator said, according to a news release on Hawley’s website.

He said the bill would not only ban mifepristone, but also “empower women to sue its manufacturers. Congress must act now to protect the health and safety of women.”

Republican Rep. Diana Harshbarger of Tennessee said she would introduce a companion version of the bill in the House.

“Evidence now suggests that the real-world risks to women are far greater than the federal government has acknowledged,” she said in the news release. “That’s why I’m proud to join Senator Hawley in introducing the Safeguarding Women from Chemical Abortion Act, to restore accountability and help ensure that women’s health — not politics — guides federal drug policy.”

WATCH: @HawleyMO announces a bill to ban mifepristone, the pill used for chemical abortions. pic.twitter.com/aQHK8uC7dM — Alliance Defending Freedom (@ADFLegal) March 11, 2026

The release stated almost 11 percent of women who use the drug have a serious health complication within 45 days.

“Because the drug comes in capsule form and because it is at this juncture almost completely unregulated, it is inherently prone to abuse,” Hawley said, according to WGN-TV in Chicago.

“Over the years, one liberal administration after another, President Obama and then President Biden, removed almost all of the safety protocols around mifepristone such that today it is almost wholly unregulated,” he said. “They did it because of abortion politics. They did it because they wanted to turn mifepristone into the driver of abortion on demand.”

During a Wednesday media event, several women who took mifepristone said the drug multiplied the effects of killing their babies, according to a report about Hawley’s bill published by the World News Group, an explicitly Christian news organization based in Asheville, North Carolina.

One woman quoted in the World New Group’s report said the bleeding she experienced was so intense that she was put on life support.

“I developed a severe infection behind my uterus that went undetected until it became life-threatening. My condition deteriorated so rapidly that I was rushed into the ICU,” she said, according to WGN, noting she had a partial hysterectomy.

“I was [in a] medically induced coma for a month. During this time, I required several blood transfusions,” she said.

Hawley’s website included statements from pro-life leaders praising the bill, noting that mail-order abortion is one reason the United States actually saw an increase in abortions after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade:

“The Biden-era policy that enabled the abortion industry to adopt an ‘Amazon-style’ model—shipping abortion drugs directly to doorsteps across America, even into states where unborn life is protected—has contributed to a dramatic increase in the killing of unborn children following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, rather than the decrease many expected,” said Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of SBA Pro-Life America, said the bill addressed the biggest issue in abortion availability.

“The number 1 factor making abortion America’s top cause of death is mail-order abortion drugs, a dangerous relic of the Covid and Biden era that inexplicably continues to this day. This makes it impossible for states to protect women and children, creating a severe public health crisis,” Dannenfelser said.

Lila Rose, Founder and President of Live Action, said the bill is overdue.

The abortion pill “has fueled a deadly and deeply inhumane abortion industry that has killed millions of preborn babies and leaves women abandoned to suffer the physical and emotional consequences alone,” she said.

“For years, the abortion lobby has marketed these drugs as safe and easy while concealing the truth: nearly every time a pregnant mother takes the abortion pill, it ends the life of her living human child, and far too many women are left without real medical care when they are hemorrhaging or have a blood infection due to the abortion pill.”

As noted by KMOV-TV in St. Louis, Hawley introduced the bill last year, but it did not pass.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.