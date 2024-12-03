New Jersey Residents Disturbed by Mysterious Objects Appearing in the Sky Night After Night

After weeks of reports from New Jersey residents of drones buzzing about the skies of Morris County, the FBI has begun investigating.

Further, the Federal Aviation Administration has posted two no-fly zones, banning drones over President-elect Donald Trump’s National Golf Club in Bedminster and Picatinny Arsenal Military Base in Rockaway, according to Patch.

“Witnesses have spotted the cluster of what look to be drones and a possible fixed-wing aircraft. We have reports from the public and law enforcement dating back several weeks,” FBI representative Amy J. Thoreson said.

“The FBI Newark, N.J. State Police and N.J. Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness are asking for the public to report any information related to the recent sightings of possible drones flying in several areas along the Raritan River,” she said.

The FAA said, it acted after law enforcement agencies alerted it to the issue.

“Safely integrating drones into the National Airspace System is a key priority for the FAA,” the FAA said in a statement. “We look into all reports of unauthorized drone operations and investigate when appropriate.”

So far, one local law enforcement official said there has been no harm done, according to NBC.

“There is no advisable immediate danger to the public at this time, and the Sheriff’s Office, along with many law enforcement agencies are working in partnership on this matter,” Morris County Sheriff James Gannon said in a statement.

But the drone swarms are getting on the nerves of local residents.

“It’s kind of unsettling,” Mike Walsh of Randolph said, according to WPIX.

“They kind of go slow. They come towards you, then they change direction a little. They’re all going different ways,” said Walsh, who estimated he has seen hundreds of drones since Nov. 18.

“A lot of people want to know what’s going on,” Walsh said.

“I’d really like to see one land and report it, but they’re up for a long time. I don’t know where they’re taking off from, where they’re landing,” Walsh said, according to WNBC.

Morris County resident Julie Shavalier told NBC the drones are taking a toll on her.

“We’re all completely unnerved,” she said. “I didn’t sleep last night.”

“When I would get up and look out my window at 2 a.m., 4 a.m., they were still hovering,” she said.

“I got up at 5:30 a.m. this morning, and they were still there as the sun was starting to rise. They went back in the same direction they came from, and I expect they’ll be back as soon as the sun goes down tonight,” she said.

