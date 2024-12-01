Share
This stock image shows a diverse group of professionals in the workplace.
(Flashpop / Getty Images)

New Study: DEI Trainings Make People See Racism Even if It Isn't There

 By Michael Schwarz  December 1, 2024 at 12:00pm
Maoist tactics lead to Maoist outcomes.

For instance, if you train people to see oppression everywhere, they will see it even where it does not exist.

According to a remarkable new study by the Network Contagion Research Institute and Rutgers University’s Social Perception Lab, the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs that have polluted schools and workplaces in recent years have had the ironic-yet-predictable tendency to foster both racism and authoritarianism.

Titled “Instructing Animosity: How DEI Pedagogy Produces the Hostile Attribution Bias,” the new study confirmed what many have long known.

In short, using excerpts from the writings of prominent “anti-racist” figures, such as Ibram X. Kendi and Robin DiAngelo, the 13 researchers who collaborated on the study conducted psychological surveys that measured the impact of “anti-racist” training on the minds of those subjected to it.

The results proved troubling.

“Across all groupings, instead of reducing bias, they engendered a hostile attribution bias, amplifying perceptions of prejudicial hostility where none was present, and punitive responses to the imaginary prejudice,” the study read. “These results highlight the complex and often counterproductive impacts of pedagogical elements and themes prevalent in mainstream DEI training.”

The 24-page report presented evidence based on “anti-oppressive DEI educational materials frequently used in interventional and educational settings.”

This special focus on “anti-oppressive DEI” training has immense importance. It means, for instance, that not all scholarly discussion of inequality necessarily produces racism and authoritarianism. Indeed, the researchers themselves acknowledged as much.

Does DEI training actually promote racism?

Instead, by focusing on “anti-oppressive DEI” programs, the researchers highlighted the uniquely pernicious effects of “anti-racism” initiatives.

“The evidence presented in these studies reveals that while purporting to combat bias, some anti-oppressive DEI narratives can engender a hostile attribution bias and heighten racial suspicion, prejudicial attitudes, authoritarian policing, and support for punitive behaviors in the absence of evidence for a transgression deserving punishment,” the study read.

Moreover, “[a]lthough not addressed in the studies reported herein, it is also possible that these factors are mutually reinforcing and spread through social contagion.”

For a handy, comprehensive and expert analysis of the study, see the following thread on the social media platform X:

'Americas Grandpa': Trump Puts Smile on Little Girl's Face During Heartfelt Interaction

In sum, the study showed that anti-oppressive DEI training relies on Marxist assumptions and thus produces Marxist outcomes.

Whereas Christians believe in the sanctity of every individual soul, Marxists sort people into groups based on an oppressor-oppressed dichotomy.

(Anyone who doubts Marxism’s hostility to God should read Karl Marx’s poem, “Invocation of One in Despair.”)

Indeed, Marxist tyrants such as 20th-century Chinese Communist dictator Mao Zedong have always deliberately divided the people they ruled into groups of alleged oppressors and oppressed. Thus, with the dictator’s permission, the “oppressed” — i.e. those with resentment in their hearts — carried out vendettas against “oppressors.”

Small wonder, therefore, that some have compared modern woke ideologues to Mao’s Red Guards — radicalized youth who enforced his dictates.

Sadly, from heightened suspicion to authoritarian policing, anti-oppressive DEI training tends to produce results that Marxist tyrants love.

Fortunately, the new Rutgers University study, combined with other recent cultural developments, suggests that the tide has turned against DEI.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Conversation