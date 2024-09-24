Conservative Commentator Matt Walsh Thrilled as ESPN Accidentally Promotes His New Movie

No one can accuse conservative commentator Matt Walsh of failing to meet woke liberals on their own turf.

Nor could anyone accuse him of lacking imagination in his quest to expose wokeness as worthy of mockery.

Saturday on ESPN’s “College GameDay” — a college football preview show broadcast live each week from the host campus for one of the day’s biggest games — multiple hand-held cardboard cutouts of Walsh’s character from his new satirical film “Am I Racist?” appeared in the crowd of students standing behind ESPN’s analysts.

Monday on his podcast, “The Matt Walsh Show,” Walsh strongly hinted that those cutouts appeared by design.

In fact, he joked about the film’s low budget and the need to rely on “guerrilla-type marketing techniques.”

He then showed screenshots from “College GameDay” in Norman, Oklahoma, where multiple cardboard cutouts of his face intruded upon the broadcast.

In the film, Walsh donned a man-bun wig to disguise himself as a certified DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) expert trained to help white people recognize their white privilege then navigate their anti-racist journey.

His identity thus concealed, Walsh gained access to some of the world’s worst anti-racist grifters.

The cardboard cutouts in the crowd on Saturday featured Walsh wearing the man-bun wig.

Have you seen or do you plan to see “Am I Racist?” Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

On his podcast, Walsh addressed the question of whether he helped plant those cutouts on woke ESPN.

“I’m not gonna say we didn’t do that, but I’m not gonna say we did,” he said with pseudo-coyness.

“Personally, I would never try to hijack their broadcast unless I had a good reason,” he later added.

Readers may view the entire podcast segment in the YouTube video below. Walsh’s relevant comments began around the 4:30 mark.

Clearly, Walsh had fun with the “College GameDay” stunt. And why not? It was clever and funny.

In fact, on the social media platform X, Walsh posted a screenshot of what, on the podcast, he called “my favorite” moment from Saturday.

The moment in question featured a cardboard cutout of Walsh’s face prominently displayed behind ESPN analyst Nick Saban, a no-nonsense former head coach best known for his spectacular run of championships at the University of Alabama, where he won six of his seven national titles.

“Excuse me sir, do you have a minute to discuss your white privilege?” Walsh wrote in a hilarious accompanying post.

Excuse me sir, do you have a minute to discuss your white privilege? pic.twitter.com/A3HdzkMvcN — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 21, 2024

“Am I Racist?” has enjoyed fantastic box-office success.

Thus, Walsh’s tactics seem to have worked.

First, he trolled anti-racist grifters by giving them starring roles in a satirical film that exposed their lunacy.

Then, he trolled woke ESPN with his “guerrilla-type marketing techniques.”

Everyone involved — including anti-woke audiences in desperate need of a laugh — has gotten what they deserved.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.