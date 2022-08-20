In Texas schools, children will soon be seeing four words on classroom walls that are going to trigger the left: “In God We Trust.”

According to the Houston Chronicle, a bill that recently went into effect puts God and the national motto back into classrooms.

Senate Bill 797, passed in 2021, stipulates that elementary and secondary schools must “display in a conspicuous place in each building of the school or institution a durable poster or framed copy of the United States national motto,” provided that the sign has been donated or purchased with donations.

The signs also include an American flag “centered under the national motto” and a Texas state flag, as well.

Tom Oliverson, a GOP state representative from the Houston area, co-authored the bill. In an interview, he said that it was a great opportunity to celebrate America — and those four liberal-triggering words.

“We just felt like it was a great opportunity to display our national motto in our public schools,” Oliverson told KHOU-TV.

“This was [an] idea that I had after seeing something similar happen in a couple of different states.”

A batch of the signs was donated to Carroll Independent School District in the Dallas-Fort Worth area this week. Some of the signs came from Patriot Mobile, a Christian conservative mobile data provider.

During the presentation, the Board receives a signage donation pursuant to SB 797 by Patriot Mobile LLC. pic.twitter.com/Gju3NP0xpR — Carroll ISD (@Carrollisd) August 15, 2022

The Yellow Rose of Texas Republican Women also donated posters to two districts in the Houston area.

“We were excited that a few of the sponsors were able to come along and present their poster to the school’s principal,” the group said in a Facebook post.

“Each visit was accompanied by staff smiles and ‘thank you’s’. This has been such a blessing! Thank you to ALL the sponsors for making this project the success it has been!”

Another co-author, state Sen. Bryan Hughes, stressed the religious aspect of the motto.

“The national motto, In God We Trust, asserts our collective trust in a sovereign God,” the Republican said in a tweet.

“I’m encouraged to see groups… and many individuals coming forward to donate these framed prints to remind future generations of the national motto.”

…is no cost associated with the display. I’m encouraged to see groups like the Northwest Republican Women and many individuals coming forward to donate these framed prints to remind future generations of the national motto. — Senator Bryan Hughes (@SenBryanHughes) August 16, 2022

Of course, this was the reaction from the left:

Allah is another word for God. If I pay for an “In Allah we Trust” sign, is the school required to display it? — txjeff53 (@txjeff531) August 17, 2022

You represent everyone in your district, not just those who believe in god — sax man (@saxman37375949) August 18, 2022

I look forward to your next framed print depicting Brahma, Vishnu, Shiva. Oh wait, you don’t truly believe in religious freedom, only freedom to force everyone to believe what you do. pic.twitter.com/RJwtNw3Cbo — krista (@keyocean) August 17, 2022

Or take one parent who talked to KHOU: “It’s a disgrace,” said Aly Fitzpatrick. “These groups are hijacking our public education.”

It’s a sad liberal piety that insists any mention of God — even as part of the national motto — is verboten as offensive to nonbelievers. Meanwhile, children in public schools are subject to all kinds of God-insulting woke material, particularly as it pertains to gender ideology.

Let them have their conniptions, however. Senate Bill 797 is sound legislation that gets God and our national motto back into our classrooms. Let’s hope more states take a page from Texas’ book and pass similar legislation.

