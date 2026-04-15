Sanity Is Returning: Teens Identifying as 'Nonbinary' Has Crashed 70 Percent in 2 Years Among CA 16-Year-Olds

Is transgender madness among the youth seeing a decline?

One statistic out of California looks hopeful.

According to the San Francisco Standard, the number of teens identifying as “nonbinary” on their driver’s license has seen a decline.

The outlet reported that the state added the classification alongside male and female — which the mentally stable are still apt to choose — beginning in 2019.

Just 38 16-year-olds chose it that first year. The number went as high as 164 in 2023.

But in 2024, it was 95. In 2025, the number was even lower at 46. That’s a 72 percent decline over two years.

Per the San Francisco Standard, 17-year-olds are seeing similar declines — between 2024 and 2025, the number identifying as “nonbinary” went from 418 to 203.

Think of any other trend young people have latched onto only for it to seemingly disappear — disco, planking, and fidget spinners, the list goes on.

Granted, this isn’t the end of vicious gender ideologues and butchers pursuing young people for their experiments, but it does give one measurable indication that this generation is moving beyond the mind virus.

The Zebra reported that there are 22 states in all that allow an “X” rather than “M” or “F” on a license. But if California — arguably the most woke of them all — is seeing a shift, there’s hope.

The left’s rhetoric regarding transgenderism goes something like this — trans people are “being seen” for the first time.

This is “who they are” regardless of what nonsense is being pushed in schools or by professionals. It’s not a social contagion; it’s a panacea to the woes of the people suffering.

In reality, it’s pseudoscience.

Butchering a child in a so-called “gender transition” will carry the same legacy as the lobotomy.

Historians of the future will look back, bewildered that the most advanced, prosperous, and educated country in the world could hurt children.

We shouldn’t be shocked; Satan doesn’t rest. Transgenderism is the inversion of God’s order and defiance of His commandment to have no other gods before Him. Self-proclaimed transgender people make an idol of themselves, worshipping what they see in the mirror.

That’s the spiritual element of this practice.

While abhorrent and damaging to the body, the usual suspect is afoot, looking to find an outlet in the souls of these people.

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