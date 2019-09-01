SECTIONS
New Video Shows Determined Alligator Climbing a Fence To Get Where It's Going

A stock photo of an alligator in a Florida swamp.Michael Fitzsimmons / ShutterstockA stock photo of an alligator in a Florida swamp. (Michael Fitzsimmons / Shutterstock)

By Randy DeSoto
Published September 1, 2019 at 8:03am
New footage coming out of Florida demonstrates just how agile alligators can be in order to get to their desired destination.

WJXT recently shared video of an alligator actually scaling a fence to gain access into Naval Air Station Jacksonville.

But that’s not the only odd place alligators have been showing up in The Sunshine State.

Another Facebook user posted a video of one of the reptiles actually swimming in the streets of St. Petersburg.

“OK, Who is playing Jumanji in Saint Petersburg, Florida?” Roger Light Jr. wrote in his post.

“First all this rain, flooding and now alligators wondering around in the roads/jumping fences,” he continued.

“This alligator startled me, when out of nowhere I saw it coming towards me when I was stopped at the traffic light,” Light recounted.

Have you ever seen an alligator in the wild?

“One minute I’m just looking around waiting for traffic light to turn green,” he wrote.

“Next thing I knew I see this gator coming towards me on my passenger side lol.”

Perhaps the sighting that takes the cake happened at the ChampionsGate Country Club near Orlando.

CNN reported that professional wakeboarder Steel Lafferty was playing golf last week when he had an unexpected run-in with 7-foot alligator.

“I wasn’t too worried,” Lafferty told CNN.

“I wakeboard professionally so I’m always in the water and I’ve kind of been around gators my whole life,” he said. “There was a bit of a worry, but it seemed like he was doing his own thing so I let him go.”

Lafferty posted footage on Instagram of him playing through the creature, so to speak.

“My shot was really good and that was really the only thing I was worried about,” Lafferty recalled.

“I had to make par on the hole because we had a bet going and I was more worried about winning the bet than getting eaten.”

I see a new movie franchise being birthed inspired by all these videos: “Alligatornado!”

