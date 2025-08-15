How Ken Paxton Takes Page from Dems' Playbook and Hilariously Smacks Around Beto O'Rourke

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is using the far-left playbook against Democrats by investigating failed gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke, while also holding liberals to their own standards within the court of public opinion.

Paxton asked a state court earlier this week to hold O’Rourke in criminal contempt for his role in the Texas redistricting saga.

The Republican state AG claimed O’Rourke ignored a temporary restraining order preventing his group from “raising funds for non-political purposes … through the ActBlue platform,” Paxton’s emergency motion read.

