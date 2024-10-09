New York High Schoolers Set to Take a Bold Stand Against Trans Athletes in Girls' Sports: Report

The adults have failed the children.

There’s just no other way to put it in light of a blistering report that children — children — are being forced to fight back against the utter nonsense of boys competing in girls’ sports.

(And that’s to say nothing of how dangerous it can be.)

According to the New York Post, high school students and athletes all across New York state “plan to participate in a walkout later this month to protest transgender athletes competing in girls’ sports.”

The protest is being dubbed the “Walk Off for Fairness Day” and is being put together by the Coalition to Protect Kids-NY.

That group, as its name suggests, is a fierce advocate for protecting the sanctity of women’s sports.

(At the heart of this issue is a bill — Prop 1 — that reeks of New York liberalism.)

The Post spoke to a number of female student-athletes, and the quotes — which clearly double as cries for help — are almost painful to read.

“It’s not right for boys to compete against girls in sports. It’s a huge disadvantage for girls,” one 16-year-old soccer player told the outlet.

Do you support the girls who are standing up against New York’s liberal insanity? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“I don’t think it’s right for men to be in our safe spaces. We worked hard for places on our teams,” one dancer told the Post.

That dancer is also clearly smarter than many of the clowns currently running the country because she pointed out the obvious: “Boys have physical advantages we don’t have.”

“Girls are being systematically canceled in this state, and ‘Walk Off for Fairness Day’ will give them a safe opportunity to make their voices heard,” Coalition representative Ayesha Kreutz told the Post. “So many of these young women are afraid of speaking out, so they’re forced to watch as 50 years of female athletic progress gets washed away by destructive ideologues.

“Girls are not second class citizens, so why are they being treated that way?”

The key takeaway from Kreutz’s remarks? The term “girls.”

It can’t be stressed enough that these are children who should be enjoying sports, not worrying about some backwards ideology that claims males can become females with radical surgery and a cocktail of drugs.

Thankfully, it appears that people — men and women alike — are finally getting sick and tired of being sick and tired about the LGBT agenda demanding you bend the knee on every conceivable issue.

This holds especially in true in sports, which ostensibly should be a meritocracy. Given that, perhaps it shouldn’t be so surprising that LGBT lobbyists are facing such unflinching pushback from the world of sports.

While high school girls in New York are setting about trying to fix the mess left for them by delusional adults, other ladies in college are doing something similar by simply refusing to engage with this nonsense.

Much to the chagrin of the establishment media, on Oct. 5, the University of Wyoming Cowgirls volleyball team became the third team to refuse to play San Jose State University — a team that deploys a player many have accused of being transgender.

Wyoming joined Boise State and Southern Utah in refusing to acknowledge that unfair advantage (and all took losses for it to boot). Utah State University has vowed not play the team during their scheduled game on Oct. 23.

It’s great, nay, wonderful, that women are fighting back against this diabolical ideology.

It’s just a shame how much failure had to occur for us to even get to this point.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.