The multifaceted hypocrisy of Megan Rapinoe knows no bounds.

On Sunday, Katie Daviscourt of The Post Millennial confronted an uncomfortable-looking Rapinoe as the monstrously woke former U.S. women’s soccer star rode in a Seattle “pride” parade.

According to Seattle Pride, Rapinoe and her female partner, former WNBA star Sue Bird, served as the parade’s grand marshals. Thus, the two rode together atop a white vehicle when Daviscourt approached.

“Your U.S. women’s soccer team famously lost to high school boys,” Daviscourt said to Rapinoe in a 38-second clip of the encounter posted to the social media platform X.

“Do you really think it’s fair for these same boys to be competing in girls’ sports?” the journalist asked.

True to her narcissistic form, Rapinoe appeared to laugh awkwardly in disbelief before taking a drink from a Dixie cup.

In 2017, Rapinoe’s U.S. Women’s National Team of adult women lost by a score of 5-2 in a scrimmage against the FC Dallas under-15 boys squad.

One can only imagine how the USWNT would have fared against grown men.

Unfortunately, women across the country have seen their traditional spaces — including sports — invaded by men posing as women.

“Do you think it’s fair? Why should trans people compete against young girls? Do you not think that they’re gonna get hurt? Are they gonna get hurt?” Daviscourt yelled, again, with no response from Rapinoe.

#BREAKING: I asked Megan Rapino why she thinks it’s fair for boys to compete in women’s sports after her US women’s national team famously lost to a group of high school boys pic.twitter.com/bYLAKfQoRV — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) June 30, 2024

Of course, Daviscourt posed those important questions for reasons far beyond the USWNT’s 2017 scrimmage loss to adolescent boys.

In April, Rapinoe and many other athletes, past and present, signed their names to a letter urging the NCAA to allow transgender “women” to compete in women’s sports.

“We call on you to be on the right side of history and affirm that sport is truly for us all. Do not ban transgender women from NCAA women’s sports,” the letter concluded.

In conjunction with that nauseating letter, Rapinoe’s response to Daviscourt oozed every kind of repellent hypocrisy.

First, since Rapinoe has retired from soccer, she no longer needs to worry about potentially competing against males.

Furthermore, note that the letter’s conclusion addressed only the question of men in women’s sports. Curiously, we have not seen an epidemic of women pretending to be men and then seeking access to men’s sports. Wonder why?

Finally — and perhaps worst of all — a large man acting as security menacingly positioned himself between Rapinoe and Daviscourt. In fact, a brief glance from Bird appeared to prompt the security guard’s intervention.

As an active USWNT player, Rapinoe regularly genuflected at the woke, Marxist altar of Black Lives Matter. Members of that insidious movement, of course, called for defunding the police.

That same call for eliminating security, however, apparently does not apply to Rapinoe.

Thus, shielded from the consequences of her own deranged ideas, Rapinoe felt free to ignore Daviscourt’s challenge.

May God hasten the day when the world finally ignores Rapinoe and other hypocrites of her ilk.

