New York Public Library Abruptly Cancels Event Celebrating Women ‘Silenced by the Authoritarian Left’

The New York Public Library has canceled an event that was set to feature “canceled women.”

A feminist organization called the Women’s Liberation Front had scheduled the event “Cancelled Women: An Evening with Five Fearless Feminists” to take place on the evening of Jan. 17 in New York City. The event promised to “feature an evening of women who have refused to be silenced by the authoritarian Left.”

“We are now living in a time of vicious backlash against feminism,” an Eventbrite page for the event said. “A growing wave of misogyny from the Left is celebrating prostitution, normalizing sexual sadism, re-stigmatizing lesbians, and gleefully erasing women in language and law. The consequences to anyone who speaks out are swift and severe, from deplatforming to death threats.”

The New York Public Library unexpectedly canceled the event, WoLF board member Kara Dansky told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

“We had applied for space at the library just like any other group would, and we were told for the space of approximately one week that the contract was in process and that a room was being held,” she explained.

TRENDING: Senate Dems Running for President Must Recuse Themselves from Impeachment Trial

The day before the organization’s deposit was due, Dansky said she was told the event would not proceed.

“They gave us no reason,” she said, adding that “it would not be a stretch” if the event was censored because of the Women’s Liberation Front’s viewpoints.

“We stand up for the right to privacy and safety of women and girls and we do so unapologetically,” she said. “We say publicly that men are male and that women are female.”

“The only plausible explanation is that the NYPL fears backlash from trans activists,” The Federalist’s David Marcus wrote in a New York Post Op-Ed. “That is, the women are being denied a platform over their objections to trans ideology.”

Do you think the left has begun to censor even radical feminists? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (5 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“At a time when our society is radically reengineering our conception of sex and gender — with policy decisions that will have profound ramifications on women’s sports, prisons and homeless shelters, among other issues — the ­decision to silence these women is flat-out shameful,” he added.

WoLF said in a statement that it is an “unapologetically radical feminist organization that is proud to stand up for the rights, privacy, and safety of women and girls.”

“All of the women who are scheduled to speak at our upcoming event in New York have been silenced or canceled in some way because of their unflinching advocacy for women and girls,” the statement went on.

“Women have fought hard for the right to exercise our First Amendment rights and we refuse to back down.”

The feminist organization will host another similar event in Seattle on Feb 1. called “Fighting the New Misogyny: A Feminist Critique of Gender Identity” that will examine whether gender theory breaks down stereotypes of the nature of men and women or reinforces them.

RELATED: Tim Allen Goes on 'The View,' Tears Into 'Alarming' Level of Political Correctness

The New York Public Library did not respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.