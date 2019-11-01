Drag Queens Fight To Silence Feminist Speaker at Library Event After She Blasts Trans Movement

A Canadian library has come under fire from LGBT activists for refusing to cancel a Tuesday event featuring a feminist whose views on the transgender movement they deem unacceptable.

Breitbart News reported that the activists are boycotting the Toronto Public Library this week for giving a forum to Meghan Murphy, a popular writer and speaker with the chutzpah to publicly argue that “women aren’t men.“

Among those boycotting are drag queens Kaleb Robertson and J.P. Kane.

Better known by their stage names Fay Slift and Fluffy Soufflé, the two have spent the last three years dressing as gaudy caricatures of women and reading “sexually themed stories to children,” Breitbart reported.

As of a Tuesday announcement on Instagram, Robertson and Kane are canceling one of their “Fay & Fluffy’s Storytime” events, saying they are unwilling to “continue a relationship with a space that will host someone who is actively fighting to take away” transgender rights.

TRENDING: Schiff Strategy Backfires When Nat'l Sec. Witness Undercuts Multiple Dem Narratives

“Due to the Toronto Public Library hosting an event with Meghan Murphy, Fay & Fluffy will be ending our relationship with the TPL,” Robertson wrote. “I am a trans man who is fiercely protective of trans kids and women.

“I could not call myself an ally and fighter for my community if I continue a relationship with a space that will host someone who is actively fighting to take away my legal rights as a human. Trans people existing and having rights to employment, housing, and safety is not a discussion.”

According to CityNews, the backlash surrounding Murphy’s speaking engagement had been spinning up for several weeks, with a number of LGBT activists saying the library should make use of its reservation of right to cancel any event it “reasonably” feels “is likely to promote, or would have the effect of promoting discrimination, contempt or hatred for any group or person.”

A petition for the event’s cancellation also received 8,000 signatures, The Independent reported.

Library officials consulted with the city’s legal counsel, however, and determined Murphy’s media release on the event did not lead them to believe she would speak hatefully.

“As a public library and public institution, we have an obligation to protect free speech,” Toronto librarian Vickery Bowles responded to criticism in an official statement.

“When Toronto Public Library makes meeting rooms available to the public we serve, we need to make them available to all on an equitable basis, regardless of the beliefs or affiliations of individuals or groups requesting their use.”

This is not the first time the progressive feminist has come under fire from fellow leftists.

RELATED: Drag Queen Gives Unsuspecting Children a Look Up His Skirt

Murphy’s Twitter account was banned from the platform less than a year ago when repeated statements opposite the current cultural narrative that gender is distinct from biological sex and men can be women were flagged as discriminatory “hate speech.”

Do you think the library made the right call in allowing Murphy to speak? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

But Murphy has withstood the attacks, continuing to argue, with increasing popularity, that the intersectional progressive movement is doing irreparable damage to the women’s movement by aligning with transgender activists.

“Under current trans activist doctrine we’re not allowed to exclude a man from a woman’s space if he says that he’s female, and I find that quite dangerous and troubling,” Murphy told BBC this week.

When her lecture finally happened, Murphy stuck to her guns despite the raucous protest of several hundred people just outside the library’s doors, according to Global News.

“It’s ridiculous, but here we are,” Murphy told the outlet, later reaffirming, “If you’re born male, you remain male for life.”

The “trans-activist movement has made for the erasure of women,” she added.

In her speech, Murphy told those in attendance, “I feel like I might be here to disappoint you all because I’m not going to say anything controversial or shocking or hateful. I’m going to say some perfectly rational, reasonable things that the majority of the world already knows and agrees with.

“But because we now live in a world where our friends’ tweets matter more than reality, reading comprehension, listening, critical thought, etc., it seems that saying very reasonable things has very quickly become ‘bigotry.'”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.