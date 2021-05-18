News
News

New York's Bill de Blasio Mocked for Strange Press Conference Attire

Kipp JonesMay 18, 2021 at 2:07pm
Combined Shape

How do you do, fellow normal New Yorkers?

Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was widely mocked on Tuesday following his daily media briefing after he showed up wearing NBA gear supporting his city’s Brooklyn Nets. With the team playoff-bound, and the demand for COVID vaccines shrinking, the mayor has resorted to desperate attempts at sparking interest in vaccines.

But Tuesday, one thing many people could not seem to get over was the Democrat’s attire — which people across social media felt was both disingenuous and forced.

One thing that didn’t go unnoticed: The sports gear seemed to have been recently purchased — meaning de Blasio had probably never worn any of it before.

Some even commented that the mayor had morphed himself into an actual meme with the stunt.

Trending:
State Troopers Demand Apology After Governor Implies 'Police Are Racist Murderers'

The mockery was a non-partisan affair as outlets from “The Daily Show” to The Daily Caller hit at the mayor on Twitter for his awkward choice of clothes.

Related:
Cuomo Casts Doubt on Census After New York Loses Congressional Seat, Threatens 'Legal Optons'

The Brooklyn Nets this week clinched the second seed in the NBA’s Eastern Conference for the coming playoffs. The team finished a shortened season with a record of 48 – 24, ESPN reported.

The mayor revealed during his news conference that his support for the Nets was an attempt to convince New Yorkers to get vaccinated, the New York Post reported.

“The Nets are stepping up for Brooklyn, for all of New York,” de Blasio said. “This is going to be another extraordinary effort to get everyone vaccinated.”

“This is going to be amazing, an amazing opportunity to see one of the greatest teams in a long time, and a team that’s going to bring glory to Brooklyn and New York City,” the mayor added.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →






We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Combined Shape
Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




New York's Bill de Blasio Mocked for Strange Press Conference Attire
Report: Spanish Politician Suspended from Twitter for Saying Men Can't Get Pregnant
CNN Tries to Mimic Fox News in Anticlimactic Rebrand of Don Lemon's Show
Watch: IDF Bombs Building Reportedly Containing Hamas Military Intelligence Assets, AP News Office
Kamala Harris' Niece: If You're Neutral on Israel-Gaza Conflict, You've 'Chosen the Side of the Oppressor'
See more...

Conversation