How do you do, fellow normal New Yorkers?

Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was widely mocked on Tuesday following his daily media briefing after he showed up wearing NBA gear supporting his city’s Brooklyn Nets. With the team playoff-bound, and the demand for COVID vaccines shrinking, the mayor has resorted to desperate attempts at sparking interest in vaccines.

But Tuesday, one thing many people could not seem to get over was the Democrat’s attire — which people across social media felt was both disingenuous and forced.

One thing that didn’t go unnoticed: The sports gear seemed to have been recently purchased — meaning de Blasio had probably never worn any of it before.

Some even commented that the mayor had morphed himself into an actual meme with the stunt.

‘Holy s*it is that real?’: Bill de Blasio just became the ‘How do you do, fellow kids?’ meme in real life https://t.co/wgZETrGwpY — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 18, 2021

The mockery was a non-partisan affair as outlets from “The Daily Show” to The Daily Caller hit at the mayor on Twitter for his awkward choice of clothes.

The last thing you see before you’re priced out of your neighborhood pic.twitter.com/YAe8rKUJ6n — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) May 18, 2021

NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Continues His Press Briefing Shenanigans https://t.co/Fqc5dtpoFr — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 18, 2021

He looks like a Make-A-Wish kid. https://t.co/ICUq4G8O3e — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 18, 2021

he’s going to keep doing comedic bits at these press conferences if you don’t get vaccinated. you can stop him anytime by just getting the shot pic.twitter.com/i6R91UtddB — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) May 18, 2021

Bill de Blasio looking like an undercover cop in the middle of denying he’s an undercover cop. pic.twitter.com/0kjBwe49tZ — Philip DeFranco 👊🏻 (@PhillyD) May 18, 2021

it’s not too late to impeach this man pic.twitter.com/BfR0XrB18t — Vinson Cunningham (@vcunningham) May 18, 2021

Two peas in a pod pic.twitter.com/V3Oj8dkYJ1 — Concrete New York 🗽 (@concretenewyork) May 18, 2021

Brooklyn Nets fan final form pic.twitter.com/P2eEaMryrp — Robert Kornhauser (@RbrtKornhauser) May 18, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets this week clinched the second seed in the NBA’s Eastern Conference for the coming playoffs. The team finished a shortened season with a record of 48 – 24, ESPN reported.

The mayor revealed during his news conference that his support for the Nets was an attempt to convince New Yorkers to get vaccinated, the New York Post reported.

“The Nets are stepping up for Brooklyn, for all of New York,” de Blasio said. “This is going to be another extraordinary effort to get everyone vaccinated.”

“This is going to be amazing, an amazing opportunity to see one of the greatest teams in a long time, and a team that’s going to bring glory to Brooklyn and New York City,” the mayor added.

