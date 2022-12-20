Parler Share
The above stock image is of a sign on the river entrance of the U.S. Department of Defense.
The above stock image is of a sign on the river entrance of the U.S. Department of Defense. (Kiyoshi Tanno / Getty Images)

Newest 'Twitter Files' Bombshell Confirmation: Pentagon Ran 'Covert Online PsyOp Campaign' - Here's What We Know

 By Randy DeSoto  December 20, 2022 at 4:51pm
Investigative journalist Lee Fang published the eighth “Twitter Files” installment Tuesday in which he stated that the social media giant “quietly aided the Pentagon’s covert online PsyOp campaign.”

Fang’s series of tweets detailed how the Department of Defense set up an elaborate social media network to shape public opinion in the Middle East.

“Despite promises to shut down covert state-run propaganda networks, Twitter docs show that the social media giant directly assisted the U.S. military’s influence operations,” Fang wrote.

He shared a 2017 email from an official at U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), which included a list of 52 Arab language accounts the military used “to amplify certain messages.”

In the email, the official asked for priority service from Twitter for six accounts, verification for one and “whitelist” abilities for the others.

A “whitelist” flag on the accounts means they more or less have a blue check status, making them more visible and likely to trend, according to Fang.

Among other topics, CENTCOM sites tweeted anti-Iranian messages and promotion of the Saudi Arabia-U.S.-backed war in Yemen.

In an article for The Intercept, Fang elaborated on his “Twitter Files” post, noting that “@yemencurrent” was an example of one of the DOD’s 52 Arab-speaking accounts.

Some of the other nations the Pentagon allegedly sought to influence were Syria, Iraq and Kuwait.

“The accounts in question started out openly affiliated with the U.S. government. But then the Pentagon appeared to shift tactics and began concealing its affiliation with some of these accounts — a move toward the type of intentional platform manipulation that Twitter has publicly opposed,” Fang explained.

“Though Twitter executives maintained awareness of the accounts, they did not shut them down, but let them remain active for years. Some remain active.”

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Randy DeSoto
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
