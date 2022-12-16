Parler Share
News

Now We've Got Their Names - 'Twitter Files' No. 6: FBI Flagged Accounts for Twitter to Censor

 By Richard Moorhead  December 16, 2022 at 4:39pm
Parler Share

The sixth round of internal Twitter communications released as the “Twitter Files” implicates the FBI in coordinating internet censorship with the platform’s former administrators.

In the emails, released by journalist Matt Taibbi on Friday, FBI personnel directed Twitter moderators to police accounts and censor content.

“Twitter’s contact with the FBI was constant and pervasive, as if it were a subsidiary,” Taibbi tweeted.

Taibbi claims to have identified more than 150 emails exchanged between the FBI and former Twitter head of trust and safety Yoel Roth.

Trending:
White House Press Sec Makes Embarrassing Mistake 3 Times - Pulls a Joe Biden and WH Doctors Transcript

Roth — who Elon Musk has said was Twitter’s “real CEO” before Musk’s acquisition of the site — helped secure a series of censorship policies at Twitter, including the suspension of former President Donald Trump.

In one email addressed to “Twitter folks,” FBI agent Elvis Chan singled out Twitter accounts for suspension for supposedly misleading the public on the time and place of the 2022 midterm elections.

Twitter’s censors went on to dutifully report that they had suspended a number of the accounts on the FBI’s radar.

As many as 80 FBI agents regularly colluded with Twitter to direct censorship, blurring the lines between private content moderation and government suppression of speech.

Related:
Liberal Newsrooms in Full Panic Mode After Musk Drops the Hammer on Journalists

The FBI’s social media task force appeared to tattle on accounts that were satirical in nature — seemingly under the impression that the accounts were legitimately misleading the public.

FBI agents involved in the censorship process declined to provide their full names in communications with Twitter, identifying themselves merely as “Fred” or “Michael.”

Jim Baker, a former FBI lawyer closely involved in baseless investigations seeking to establish a connection between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia, was employed as Twitter’s deputy general counsel at the time.

Musk fired Baker this month when his involvement in censoring content related to Hunter Biden became public knowledge.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Now We've Got Their Names - 'Twitter Files' No. 6: FBI Flagged Accounts for Twitter to Censor
Left-Wing Journalists Purged from Twitter - Elon Musk Announces How Things Will Work Going Forward
F-35B Down in Texas, Violent Crash Seen on Video Moments Before Pilot Ejects
UFC Founder Dana White Announces Exclusive Deal with Conservative Media Company
Did Someone Crack Kyrsten Sinema's Secret Side-Gig? Eagle-Eyed Social Media User Noticed 1 Thing
See more...

Conversation