Convicted sex offender and accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein came calling on Bill Clinton’s White House 17 times in the first three years of Clinton’s presidency, according to a new report.

Epstein’s first invitation to the White House came barely a month after Clinton took office in January 1993, according to a report Thursday in the Daily Mail that cited visitor logs from the White House.

Although not every visit would have resulted in seeing the president, the Daily Mail report said that most visits had a West Wing destination, meaning a meeting with Clinton was possible.

The logs showed that Epstein, who died in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on child sex trafficking charges, showed up at the Clinton White House on 14 separate days, making two visits on three days covered by the logs.

Although Epstein is now a household name connected with the sexual abuse of women and girls, in 1993 he was known publicly as a highly successful financier.

The White House logs indicate only the last name of the person who invited a guest, the report said. The log entry from Epstein’s first White House visit on Feb. 25, 1993, shows he was invited by “Rubin,” with the Daily Mail interpreted to be Robert Rubin, who would have been director of the National Economic Council at the time.

The log shows Epstein arriving at the White House at 9:19 a.m. on a day Clinton had a meeting with Rubin set for 1:45 p.m.

A spokeswoman for Rubin told the outlet, “To the best of Mr. Rubin’s recollection he never met or spoke with Mr. Epstein.”

Epstein returned to the White House on Sept. 29 for a reception organized by the White House Historical Association after he donated $10,000 to the group, according to the Daily Mail.

Photos from the event show Clinton greeting Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, currently on trial for allegedly assisting Epstein’s sex trafficking operation.

Epstein visited the Clinton White House 12 times in 1994.

A source the Daily Mail did not name said Epstein would meet former Sen. George Mitchell of Maine on his White House visits. Mitchell’s name was cited in a deposition by Epstein victim Virginia Roberts as a man to whom she was loaned out for sex, an allegation Mitchell has denied.

The logs indicate that Epstein often arrived when Clinton appeared to have free time on his schedule, although there are no documented references that they met.

Epstein’s final visit to the White House came on Jan. 28, 1995, according to the report.

On March 30, Epstein attended a big-ticket fundraiser for Democrats in Palm Beach, Florida, at which Clinton was present.

After leaving office, Clinton reportedly flew at least 26 times on Epstein’s jet and at least 10 times with no Secret Service protection.

