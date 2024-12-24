Developing: Bill Clinton Requires Hospitalization

Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to a Washington, D.C., hospital Monday night, according to his chief of staff.

The 78-year-old “was admitted to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital this afternoon for testing and observation after developing a fever,” Angel Ureña announced on the social media platform X.

“He remains in good spirits and deeply appreciates the excellent care he is receiving.”

Clinton was taken to the hospital from his home in Washington, CNN reported.

Ureña said he did not know when Clinton would be released, but expected him to be in the hospital at least overnight.

An unnamed aide described Clinton as being “awake and alert,” according to the CNN report.

It’s not the first health challenge for Clinton, who was president from 1993 to 2001.

He had quadruple heart bypass surgery in 2004, and the following year was again hospitalized for a collapsed lung.

In 2010 he was hospitalized for heart issues, receiving two stents in a coronary artery.

“Clinton responded by embracing a largely vegan diet that saw him lose weight and report improved health,” the Associated Press reported.

Clinton was active on the campaign trail, helping raise funds for President Joe Biden early in the year.

Later, after Biden was forced out of his re-election campaign, he stumped for Vice President Kamala Harris as she sought the nation’s highest office.

He recently released a memoir, “Citizen,” about his life after the presidency.

That book “is largely about Clinton’s post-presidential life in philanthropy, and claims that his encounters with his disgraced former associate, Jeffrey Epstein, focused on his charitable foundation,” Fox News reported.

The AP quoted Clinton as saying of Epstein, “I wish I had never met him.”

He has also dabbled in fiction, teaming with bestselling author James Patterson on a series about a fictional U.S. president.

