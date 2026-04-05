Newsom's Wife Brags About Giving Their Sons Dolls, Gender-Bending Their Bedtime Stories

California’s “first partner” is catching some major flak over her child-rearing habits.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, boasted in a public appearance about deliberately giving her boys dolls to play with, while distorting stories she reads them to change the sexes of the main characters.

The goal, she said, is to “ultimately deconstruct all these gender roles.”

Gavin Newsom’s wife on how she raises her kids: “I’ve given our boys dolls…if I’m reading a book and the protagonist is a male, I just change the ‘he’ to a ‘she.’” pic.twitter.com/WUwilxb7xC https://t.co/WUwilxb7xC — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 3, 2026

As Fox News noted, the resurfaced video of Siebel Newsom’s comments is undated, but its message is certainly catching attention.

Gavin Newsom’s aspirations to run for president are a given at this point. If he’s successful, it would mean Siebel Newsom replacing Melania Trump as the country’s first lady.

And it wasn’t the kind of attention that an ambitious political couple would be looking for.

This probably plays well with the “I’m so rich I don’t need a job” crowd. For the rest of us it’ll get you nowhere. — ookiee (@ookiee) April 3, 2026

Newsom chaos alert :

Governor Newsom’s wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom is creating more confusion for boys and girls while claiming to help them. Reality: Girls don’t need to find their worth by pretending to be boys, and boys don’t need to act like girls to grow up into… pic.twitter.com/iZxbwLnNtK — Marissa Streit (@marissastreit) April 3, 2026

Jennifer Siebel Newsom is just as dangerous as Gavin. He’s destroying California financially. She’s destroying it mentally—dolls for boys, swapping pronouns in books. Arrest them both. Bring back California! pic.twitter.com/mos1JRKc9Y — Cypher (@TheMindCypher) April 3, 2026



In February, People magazine noted that the Newsoms have four children — two girls and two boys aged 10 to 16. They’ve kept the kids largely out of the public eye, People reported, “but do occasionally bring them to special events and share photos of them on social media.”

However, the video isn’t the first time Siebel Newsom has made news with her gender views.

As Fox reported, she used a 2016 interview with the far-left website Salon.com to compare gender roles with “straitjackets.”

“What do we need to do to combat that straightjacket of gender stereotypes that we put our kids into?” she said. “We need to encourage our boys to play with dolls and stuffed animals and nurture them, and learn that caregiving and nurturing and love and empathy are not just feminine pursuits. We need to encourage girls to not only play with dolls and dress up, but to build things and play with Legos and trucks and be physical and go out there and kick a ball.”

The Newsoms have made no secret of their antipathy toward traditional gender roles. Besides Gavin Newsom’s long history of supporting radically gay, lesbian and transgender causes — Siebel Newsom’s actual, official title is “first partner” of California, to avoid the stigma of being “first lady.”

Given the state of the Democratic Party in the 21st century, that could well boost Newsom in his primary campaigning for the party’s nomination in the 2028 presidential election.

But in a general election where a candidates it trying to appeal to the American public as a whole, it remains to be seen whether Siebel Newsom will help, or hamstring, her husband’s chances.

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