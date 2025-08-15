Share
A "Choose Love" logo is seen in the Eagles endzone before Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Feb. 9. (Patrick Smith / Getty Images)

NFL Bucks Anti-Woke Trend, Doubles Down with 5 Social Justice Messages for Every End Zone

 By Samuel Short  August 15, 2025 at 8:19am
The NFL still hasn’t learned its lesson. Sports are an escape for the average American, not an outlet for political theater.

Every public entity not dealing with politics directly — actors, celebrities, athletes, organizations, and other bastions of culture — would do best to remember that before pontificating to the masses as they collectively roll their eyes, but here we are.

On Thursday, the NFL via the Associated Press announced fans will be treated to an eyesore in the end zone for the sixth straight season as teams will have a choice of the messages, “Stop Hate,” “Choose Love,” “End Racism,” or “Inspire Change” in one endzone, with “It Takes All of Us” featured in the opposite end zone on each field.

What does playing football have to do with racism?

Great question.

Its unclear how any of this will increase the entertainment value of the sport or help players gain the competitive edge over the other team, probably because it won’t.

Anna Isaacson, the NFL’s senior vice president of social responsibility, commented on the decision, “We actively invest in off-field programs and on-field initiatives that promote unity.”

Will you watch the NFL this year?

“For decades, the NFL and its players have been a unifying force in American culture and society that brings people of all cultures and backgrounds together to enjoy America’s most popular sport.”

The irony in that statement is, of course, such messaging has the opposite effect.

It is not unifying. It is divisive and unnecessary.

We all deal with division and hardship in everyday life, whether that comes from work, family life, or — yes — politics.

When sitting down to watch the greatest athletes on the planet do something they’ve worked their entire lives at, we want to take pause from thinking about the outside world.

Democrats and Republicans, men and women, black and white can all cheer for the same team.

There’s your unity.

The culture that surrounds sports is already a unifying force in itself.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




