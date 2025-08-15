NFL Bucks Anti-Woke Trend, Doubles Down with 5 Social Justice Messages for Every End Zone

The NFL still hasn’t learned its lesson. Sports are an escape for the average American, not an outlet for political theater.

Every public entity not dealing with politics directly — actors, celebrities, athletes, organizations, and other bastions of culture — would do best to remember that before pontificating to the masses as they collectively roll their eyes, but here we are.

On Thursday, the NFL via the Associated Press announced fans will be treated to an eyesore in the end zone for the sixth straight season as teams will have a choice of the messages, “Stop Hate,” “Choose Love,” “End Racism,” or “Inspire Change” in one endzone, with “It Takes All of Us” featured in the opposite end zone on each field.

What does playing football have to do with racism?

Great question.

Its unclear how any of this will increase the entertainment value of the sport or help players gain the competitive edge over the other team, probably because it won’t.

🚨BREAKING: The #NFL announced they will “END RACISM” with on-field social justice messages in the end zone All 32 teams endzones must feature: “End Racism”

“Stop Hate”

“Inspire Change”

“Choose Love” The NFL introduced the “End Racism” slogan after the murder of George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/6rbUlY2YEy — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) August 14, 2025

Anna Isaacson, the NFL’s senior vice president of social responsibility, commented on the decision, “We actively invest in off-field programs and on-field initiatives that promote unity.”

“For decades, the NFL and its players have been a unifying force in American culture and society that brings people of all cultures and backgrounds together to enjoy America’s most popular sport.”

The irony in that statement is, of course, such messaging has the opposite effect.

It is not unifying. It is divisive and unnecessary.

We all deal with division and hardship in everyday life, whether that comes from work, family life, or — yes — politics.

When sitting down to watch the greatest athletes on the planet do something they’ve worked their entire lives at, we want to take pause from thinking about the outside world.

Democrats and Republicans, men and women, black and white can all cheer for the same team.

There’s your unity.

The culture that surrounds sports is already a unifying force in itself.

