NFL Fills Sports Void with Blockbuster Trade, New Deals and Free Agency Action

The coronavirus outbreak has left sports fans with little to do in a month that is generally pervaded with major sporting events. While the health and safety of citizens obviously supersede our entertainment, the absence of sports has been surreal.

With the exception of UFC fighting, most major events have been canceled or postponed.

Fortunately, the NFL’s free agency and trade period will begin Wednesday as scheduled, and there is no shortage of news regarding some big moves that teams have made.

Here are some notable moves so far:

The Houston Texans have agreed to a blockbuster deal to send star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals, according to multiple reports.

TRENDING: Actor Nicholas Tucci Dead at Age 38

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and others reported the Texans will send Hopkins and a 2020 fourth-round pick to Arizona in exchange for running back David Johnson, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick.

Trade: Cardinals and Texans are agreeing to a trade that will send David Johnson to Houston, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

Texans will take on all of RB David Johmson’s salary. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the Cleveland Browns have reached a deal that would make former Atlanta Falcon Austin Hooper the highest-paid tight end in the league.

#Falcons free agent TE Austin Hooper, the top player at his position, is headed to the #Browns, per @TomPelissero, @MikeSilver and me. They’ve agreed to terms, he’s the new highest-paid TE. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

The addition of Hooper would beef up an already talented corps of receivers for third-year quarterback Baker Mayfield.

RELATED: Recent Games Reveal How the NFL's Overtime Structure Needs an Overhaul

Schefter reported the Falcons will replace Hooper by trading for Baltimore Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst, who was a first-round pick in 2018.

Rapoport reported Atlanta also cut former Pro Bowl running back Devonta Freeman.

The #Falcons are releasing RB Devonta Freeman, source says, saving more than $3M against the salary cap and moving on from their former starter. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

ESPN reported the Tennessee Titans have agreed to sign quarterback Ryan Tannehill to a four-year, $118 million deal.

Breaking: The Titans and Ryan Tannehill have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension worth $118 million total, sources tell @JeffDarlington. pic.twitter.com/EFjx3enWtn — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 15, 2020

The Titans also placed the franchise tag on star running back Derrick Henry, according to Schefter.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys reportedly have elected to place a franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott.

BREAKING: The Cowboys have put the franchise tag on Dak Prescott & continue to work on a long-term deal with Amari Cooper. — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) March 16, 2020

The Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly are trading five-time Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell to the Ravens for a fifth-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

🎙️What does the Calais Campbell move mean for the rest of Ravens free agency?@jeffzrebiec reacts to the trade with @TimMMcMaster as NFL Free Agency heats up around the league. Full update ⬇️

iTunes: https://t.co/PvIjVEAOgl

Spotify: https://t.co/CpcmHvkCDp 📸Kirby Lee pic.twitter.com/PbToDmJYQZ — The Athletic Baltimore (@TheAthleticBAL) March 16, 2020

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have terminated the contracts of linebackers Mark Barron and Anthony Chickillo and also cut wide receiver Johnny Holton.

We have terminated the contracts of LB Mark Barron, LB Anthony Chickillo and WR Johnny Holton.https://t.co/FXLGm4G9yD — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 16, 2020

Schefter reported he expected the Indianapolis Colts to pursue longtime San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers.

As the legal tampering period kicks off at noon, would fully expect the Colts to pursue former Chargers’ QB Philip Rivers, though Indianapolis also will look at other QB options. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

Longtime Colts left tackle Anthony Castonzo will sign a two-year extension, according to ESPN. Although the Colts did not disclose the details of Castonzo contract, ESPN reported the deal is worth $33 million.

The #Colts are signing LT Anthony Castonzo to a two-year, $33 million contract extension, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2020

The Minnesota Vikings reportedly agreed to a two-year extension with quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Vikings reached agreement on a 2-year extension with QB Kirk Cousins, per his agent. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

The New England Patriots have agreed to two-year extensions with special teams ace Matthew Slater and safety Devin McCourty, ESPN reported.

There is still no word on where Patriots quarterback Tom Brady might end up, but NBC sports reporter Chris Simms said San Francisco is not pursuing the 42-year-old.

Sources: 49ers are OUT on Tom Brady, sticking with Jimmy Garoppolo. Brady sweepstakes are down to 2 teams: https://t.co/uqxtdcjCNl — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) March 15, 2020

Other notable reports:

BREAKING: Cowboys, Blake Jarwin reach 3-year extension worth up to $24.25 million https://t.co/ZlJA1tuPQW — SportsDay Cowboys (@dmn_cowboys) March 16, 2020

Miami Dolphins agree to terms with Ereck Flowers $30M over 3 years with $19.95M fully guaranteed, per @RosenhausSports — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

I’m told the #Dolphins, #Jets, #Raiders, #Eagles are among the clubs that have discussed interest in impending free agent CB Byron Jones, per source. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 16, 2020

A surprise: the #Vikings have franchise tagged S Anthony Harris, either keeping him in Minnesota or allowing them to trade him. Maybe the top FA safety won’t be free. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

ICYMI: Packers with a pair of acquisitions this morning agreeing to a deal with West Allis native, Rick Wagner to take over at right tackle. Also signed former Brown, Christian Kirksey to a two-year deal. https://t.co/QLMywEevRB — George Balekji NBC15 (@GeorgeBalekji) March 16, 2020

We have placed the Non-Exclusive Franchise Tag on DT Chris Jones. pic.twitter.com/m4tUTRDtue — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 16, 2020

Giants expected to place tag today on defensive lineman Leonard Williams, per source. Giants want him back and unwilling to let him leave. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

Report: Falcons closing in on 3-year extension with DT Tyeler Davison https://t.co/jqsbU7O051 — The Falcoholic (@TheFalcoholic) March 15, 2020

The NFL also announced changes to its plans for this year’s draft.

Player selection will proceed as scheduled the weekend of April 23-25, but all public draft events have been canceled.

“This decision reflects our foremost priority — the healthy and safety of all fans and citizens,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

NFL announcement on its draft plans: pic.twitter.com/ynRG3Bw6fw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

“While this outcome is disappointing both to the NFL and to the Las Vegas community, we look forward to partnering with the Raiders, the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for a future NFL draft as well as evaluating opportunities for other major NFL events in Las Vegas in the future, including the Super Bowl,” Goodell added.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.