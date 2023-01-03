Parler Share
News
Sports
Paycor Stadium is seen after an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended due to an injury sustained by Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Paycor Stadium is seen after an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended due to an injury sustained by Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images)

NFL Gives Update on Suspended Bengals-Bills Game After Player Collapsed During 'MNF'

 By The Associated Press  January 3, 2023 at 12:11pm
Parler Share

The Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest will not be resumed this week and the Week 18 schedule remains unchanged, the NFL said Tuesday.

The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the pivotal Bills-Bengals game at a later date.

The 24-year-old Hamlin remained in critical condition on Tuesday after the Bills said his heart stopped after making a tackle in the opening quarter of the game.

Medical staff restored his heartbeat during frantic moments on the field before he was loaded into an ambulance. Players from both teams were crying and praying during an emotional scene in front of a national television audience.

“Damar experienced cardiac arrest and was promptly resuscitated by on-site club physicians and independent medical personnel, all of whom are highly trained in implementing the plans for medical emergencies,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter sent to all teams that was obtained by The Associated Press.

Trending:
Founding Drummer of Rock Band Dead at 45: 'He Laid Down to Rest and Simply Faded Out'

“Damar was stabilized and transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a Level One trauma center, where he remains in the ICU.”

Goodell told teams they would be advised promptly of any changes to this weekend’s schedule. The outcome of the Bills-Bengals game has major playoff implications.

Both teams are fighting for the AFC’s No. 1 seed. The Bills (12-3) entered the game in the top spot while the Bengals (11-4) had a chance to clinch the AFC North with a victory and also were in the mix for the No. 1 seed along with Kansas City (13-3).

The Bengals led 7-3 in the first quarter when the game was stopped. The NFL is scheduled to begin playoffs on Jan. 14.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




NFL Gives Update on Suspended Bengals-Bills Game After Player Collapsed During 'MNF'
Doctor Sentenced to Prison for Issuing Mask Exemptions
'Monday Night Football' Suspended After Horrifying Injury - Players in Tears
Jan. 6 Committee Shutting Down, Final Criminal Referral of Trump Has No Real Legal Standing
'Drastic Scene' on Texas Highway: Six Dead and Several Others Injured After Deadly Chain of Events
See more...

Conversation