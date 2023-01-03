Watch: Bills Players Share Powerful Moment Together After Damar Hamlin Injury

Buffalo Bills players came together on the field to pray after teammate Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott gathered his team to pray for Hamlin, who collapsed after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

An ambulance took the 24-year-old safety off the field.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow consoled each other amid the traumatic scene that played out at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati during the first quarter of the game.

Prayers up for Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during an NFL game last night. He’s in critical condition. He’s 24 years old. Here are the two opposing QB’s consoling each other. #Heybourne Warriors—Please pray for him and his family. pic.twitter.com/rgdUbnK1BE — LorLG (@LorLLG) January 3, 2023

Allen later tweeted, “Please pray for our brother.”

Please pray for our brother. — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) January 3, 2023

Former Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III also urged people to pray for Hamlin.

Please don’t share the video of the Damar Hamlin play. Share this because we are all Praying for him and his family. pic.twitter.com/QnO7DpAo7u — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 3, 2023

Evangelist Franklin Graham tweeted, “My thoughts and prayers are with [Buffalo Bills] safety Damar Hamlin. Like millions of Americans, I was watching Monday night football when Damar collapsed and an ambulance came on the field. Join me in praying for this young man.”

My thoughts and prayers are with @BuffaloBills safety Damar Hamlin. Like millions of Americans, I was watching Monday night football when Damar collapsed and an ambulance came on the field. Join me in praying for this young man. https://t.co/47bwpY8Xzk — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) January 3, 2023

Fox News reported that the game was delayed for about 20 minutes before the NFL announced that it was temporarily suspended.

The Bills issued an update early Tuesday morning saying that Hamlin’s “heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the [University of Cincinnati] Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

The NFL issued a statement from Hamlin’s family early Tuesday afternoon.

“On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time,” they said. “We are deeply moved by the prayers, kinds words, and donations from fans around the country.”

“Please keep Damar in your prayers,” the Hamlin family added.

A statement from the family of Damar Hamlin. pic.twitter.com/I0QFQehUc0 — NFL (@NFL) January 3, 2023

Jill Kelly, the wife of Hall of Fame Bills quarterback Jim Kelly, encouraged people to pray together on Tuesday at 3 p.m. Eastern Time for Hamlin, who wears No. 3.

Can we stop and PRAY TOGETHER for Damar Hamlin, his family, friends, teammates, the Buffalo Bills organization… all of the doctors, nurses, and everyone taking care of him.

•

At 3 PM today let’s pray together for #3. #PrayFor3At3 #BuffaloBills #BillsMafia Jeremiah 17:14 pic.twitter.com/1b8xtGZZWn — Jill Kelly (@jillmkelly12) January 3, 2023

