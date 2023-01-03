Parler Share
Spencer Brown of the Buffalo Bills reacts to an injury sustained by Damar Hamlin during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Jan. 2 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Watch: Bills Players Share Powerful Moment Together After Damar Hamlin Injury

 By Randy DeSoto  January 3, 2023 at 11:58am
Buffalo Bills players came together on the field to pray after teammate Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott gathered his team to pray for Hamlin, who collapsed after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

An ambulance took the 24-year-old safety off the field.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow consoled each other amid the traumatic scene that played out at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati during the first quarter of the game.

Allen later tweeted, “Please pray for our brother.”

Former Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III also urged people to pray for Hamlin.

Evangelist Franklin Graham tweeted, “My thoughts and prayers are with [Buffalo Bills] safety Damar Hamlin. Like millions of Americans, I was watching Monday night football when Damar collapsed and an ambulance came on the field. Join me in praying for this young man.”

Fox News reported that the game was delayed for about 20 minutes before the NFL announced that it was temporarily suspended.

The Bills issued an update early Tuesday morning saying that Hamlin’s “heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the [University of Cincinnati] Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

The NFL issued a statement from Hamlin’s family early Tuesday afternoon.

“On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time,” they said. “We are deeply moved by the prayers, kinds words, and donations from fans around the country.”

“Please keep Damar in your prayers,” the Hamlin family added.

Jill Kelly, the wife of Hall of Fame Bills quarterback Jim Kelly, encouraged people to pray together on Tuesday at 3 p.m. Eastern Time for Hamlin, who wears No. 3.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015.
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
