One of the more festive time-honored traditions in the NFL involves the critical relationship between the quarterback and his offensive linemen.

After all, you could bless Tom Brady with Michael Vick‘s athleticism, and he still wouldn’t win much without a line protecting him.

In spite of that, it’s usually the quarterback who gets all the accolades, for better and worse.

(The proliferation of fantasy football has greatly devalued the offensive linemen to the general public, due to them not producing counting stats.)

Given that seemingly lopsided relationship, it’s a Christmas NFL tradition for quarterbacks to supply their offensive linemen with lavish gifts.

And that tradition holds true even when a quarterback actually makes a lot less money than his linemen.

Yes, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy makes far more than the average American, with a salary of $985,000, per Spotrac.

Despite Purdy’s early success, he “only” makes $985,000 compared to his multimillionaire peers because he was the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft — a draft spot that comes with the nickname “Mr. Irrelevant” and the absolute lowest end of the rookie salary scale.

Compare that to some of his linemen.

Relatively unknown standouts like Aaron Banks ($3.12 million), Jake Brendel ($3.51 million), and Dominick Puni ($1.76 million) all make nearly double — at least — what Purdy makes.

Oh, and Niners superstar veteran left tackle Trent Williams?

He only makes $27.75 million.

Despite those disparities in income, Purdy lavished his offensive line with brand new Toyota trucks recently, in a video that feels suspiciously like a car commercial.

You can watch the gift-giving and the reactions elicited below:

Santa Purdy 🎅 Brock surprises his O-Line with some new wheels 🛻 pic.twitter.com/4iYIWs9k3t — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 20, 2024

Speaking of car commercials, it should probably be pointed out that Purdy has some sort of working relationship with Toyota:







That relationship may explain how Purdy purchased a small fleet of Toyota trucks on a salary that probably approximates closer to $500,000 after California taxes.

This moment of seasonal levity has been a rare highlight in a very up-and-down year for the reigning NFC champions.

A rash of injuries has the team sitting below .500, though the NFC West crown — and the playoff berth that comes with it — are still up for grabs.

Even beyond the field, the Niners were subjected to national scrutiny when star defensive end Nick Bosa publicly donned a “Make America Great Again” hat in an October postgame interview, an act which drew a fine from the league.

