Share
Sports
News

49ers Players Turn on Teammate Who Walked Off Field in Second Half: 'He's Probably Going to Get Cut'

 By Bryan Chai  December 13, 2024 at 10:26am
Share

Football obviously is not war.

But there is a certain level of camaraderie and self-sacrifice needed to succeed in either.

And according to his own teammates, (soon-to-be former?) San Francisco 49ers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell is not someone they’d want in a foxhole after what happened Thursday night.

The Niners already had a rough night, losing a rainy, sloppy home game — that featured zero touchdowns scored — to the Los Angeles Rams 12-6 on “Thursday Night Football.”

The loss stung even harder because the Rams are an NFC West rival, and the Niners’ chance of taking the division nosedived after the loss.

Adding literal insult to loss, it turned out that one of the veteran stars on the Niners refused to enter the game.

Campbell, who made the NFL’s All-Pro first-team in 2021, was reportedly called on to enter the game in the third quarter and refused to do so.

Instead, viral video captured the former All-Pro sauntering off the field in the fourth quarter, with his helmet in hand and a towel over his head:

Should De’Vondre Campbell be cut?

When asked by a reporter about what happened, Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan tersely responded, “Yeah, he said he didn’t want to play today.”

The embattled Niners coach elaborated that coaches didn’t even want to ask Campbell why he was refusing to enter.

While it’s unclear why exactly Campbell didn’t want to enter, one could reasonably surmise that he didn’t want to risk catastrophic injury on a rain-soaked field during a Niners season going nowhere.

Whatever the reasoning may have been, the Niners players weren’t buying it, particularly since Campbell was being called on to replaced injured Niners standout, Dre Greenlaw.

Related:
The NFL Punished 49ers Star Nick Bosa for Wearing a MAGA Hat, So He Doubled Down on His Trump Support During Game

Niners cornerback Charvarius “Mooney” Ward was one such visibly annoyed player:

WARNING: The following video contains language that some viewers will find offensive.

After saying that Campbell’s actions hurt the team, Ward noted that the linebacker’s days as a Niner appear to be over.

“He’s probably going to get cut soon,” Ward said.

Niners star tight end George Kittle echoed similar sentiments, noting he never wants to be around players who refuse to play again.

“I’ve never been around anybody that’s ever done that, um, and I hope I’m never around anyone that does that again,” a subdued Kittle told reporters.

The 6-8 Niners now have about 10 days to regroup, as the team will next play when it travels to Miami to face the Dolphins on Dec. 22.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




49ers Players Turn on Teammate Who Walked Off Field in Second Half: 'He's Probably Going to Get Cut'
Biden Goes on Pardon Spree for 'Largest Single-Day Grant of Clemency in Modern History'
Watch: Audience Cracks Up When Jill Biden Appears to Troll Kamala Harris During White House Speech
Daniel Penny's Legal Team Considers Striking Back Against DA Alvin Bragg: 'There Was Collusion'
MSNBC Hits Rock Bottom: 3 Different Shows Record All-Time Ratings Lows in Same Week
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation