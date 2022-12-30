NFL Quarterback Helped Save Family From Helicopter 'Submerged Into Water' After Power Loss Mid-Flight

Any sports fan will tell you that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is Tom Brady’s team. He’s arguably the greatest quarterback of all time.

This week, however, it’s his far lesser-known backup, Blaine Gabbert, making headlines.

According to multiple reports, including those from Fox News and ESPN, a helicopter tour that ended with a family trapped in the water hundreds of yards from shore sparked an impromptu rescue effort that included Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert charging onto the scene riding a jet ski.

That may sound like the plot to an episode of “Baywatch,” but according to Fox Sports that’s exactly what happened.

Hunter Hupp, 28, had been riding in a helicopter with his family for the past hour as a Christmas gift, according to the report.

He heard a noise in the rotor and the helicopter was forced to land in the water approximately 200 yards from shore.

His parents made it out of the helicopter quickly, but Hupp was reportedly stuck inside the craft for about a full minute before successfully extricating himself and getting to the surface.

“Let me tell you, helicopters sink really fast,” Hupp said according to Fox. “We learned that rather quickly.”

Hupp, the pilot, and his parents were floating together with “only inches of the helicopter showing.”

They were reportedly trying to decide whether to wait for rescue or to make the attempt to shore swimming fully clothed when two jet skis approached.

Enter, Blaine Gabbert and his brothers (Gabbert was riding one of the jet skis, his two brothers were reportedly sharing the other.)

Hupp said that the jet skiers helped his family onto the vehicles and stayed with them.

“They slowly brought us back to the shore, a sandy beach near the yacht club, and hung out for a while, were really nice,” Hupp said according to Fox.

“We exchanged pleasantries upon reaching flat ground. They were really an asset to helping us out, because we were the only ones out there for a while. It was a handshake and a hug and ‘Thank you so much.’

“They went out for a nice afternoon ride and just happened to come upon a stranded helicopter family.”

Tampa police reportedly arrived within five minutes, but Gabbert and his brothers helped the family, and made sure that they were not stranded alone until police arrived.

Hupp’s family is sure to be grateful for the assistance they received, but Hunter’s mom, Lisa, might have more to be thankful for than the rest.

“My mom said she was hoping to meet Tom Brady while we were down here,” Hunter said.

“I think she came pretty darn close.”

