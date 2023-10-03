Few NFL teams have been more lauded, and deserved it more, than the Miami Dolphins this season.

Prior to Sunday’s game, the Dolphins were flying high with a seemingly unstoppable offense built around speed, speed and more speed.

On Sept. 24, they beat the Denver Broncos 70-20, scoring the most points by an NFL team since 1966.

Then they ran into their AFC East rivals the Buffalo Bills, who promptly stomped them into the ground to the tune of a 48-20. (For comparison, the Dolphins had outscored their previous three opponents by a total of 59 points.)

Absolutely nobody would blame Miami players for being a little downtrodden, a little beat down and a little sullen after such a humbling performance.

But instead of tapping into all those negative emotions after the game, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa turned to his Christian faith.

Tagovailoa, still sporting his jersey and sporting some scuffs from the game (the Bills defensive line tormented Tagovailoa, sacking him four times and hitting him nine), spoke to the media after the game and chose to open up about his faith.

“The best thing about being a believer of Jesus Christ, like, to me is, that the good Lord up above doesn’t care whether you win a game, whether you lose a game,” he said. “And for me, it’s been a little tough having to play on Sundays. Having to understand that, you know, not able to go to church.

“Really, a lot of it is having to watch church online after games and things like that. But allowing me this platform, you know, is, to me, it’s the best thing in the world.

“To be able to profess my faith. Something that I firmly believe in. Something that’s been foundationally instilled in me at a young age.

“You know, when I’m out there, I even pray before I go out to [take a] series and whatnot. I’m always praying.”

🎥 Tua Tagovailoa on his faith: “To me, it’s the best thing in the world – to be able to profess my faith on something I firmly believe in.” #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/UiP6WZYvar — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) October 1, 2023

Tagovailoa also highlighted how much remembering Scripture keeps him encouraged, “especially in times like this.”

For those who share his biblical views, the quarterback’s postgame remarks strongly echo Romans 1:16, which reads, in part, “For I am not ashamed of the gospel, for it is the power of God for salvation to everyone who believes.”

Tagovailoa, whose early career was compared to that of former college football legend Tim Tebow due to their playstyles (left-handed scramblers) and their faith, will have a chance to get back on the winning track when the Dolphins play the woeful New York Giants on Sunday.

The Bills, no strangers to public professions of faith themselves, will look to continue their dominance of Florida when they play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in London.

