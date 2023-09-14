NFL Reporter Issues Apology After Hot News Conference Mic Caught Her Comments About WR Stefon Diggs

An NFL reporter issued an apology after being caught on a hot mic seemingly criticizing Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs before a Wednesday news conference.

In a now-viral clip, Bills reporter Maddy Glab was heard chatting with other reporters prior to the event.

“There’s no control over Stefon Diggs. Dude’s gonna do what he wants to do,” Glab said.

“He’ll look in my face and say, ‘F you.’ How he treats everybody.”

Video: #Bills reporter was caught on a hot mic talking badly about WR Stefon Diggs. “He’ll look me right in my face and say FU, that’s how he treats everybody”pic.twitter.com/Ad0Mk97urB — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 13, 2023

Soon after the video started making the rounds on social media, Glab released a statement on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“I want to take ownership for what I said today. I am sorry for what I said and meant no ill will,” she began.

I want to apologize for what I said today. pic.twitter.com/zLKBlGlunD — Maddy Glab (@MadGlab) September 13, 2023

“I respect the hell out of Stefon Diggs, and he has been one of my favorite players to cover,” Glab added.

“He has great character and treats us media with lots of respect. He takes time out of his day to talk to us, which he doesn’t have to do.”

The reporter went on to explain her earlier comments.

“For context, media was waiting for players to come out for press conferences when a reporter joking told me to go get Stefon Diggs,” she said.

“I said I don’t have control over him — Stef marches to the beat of his own drum and I love that about him.

“He has a playful relationship with our video department, so that’s why I said he probably wouldn’t say yes to me grabbing him for an interview.”

Glab concluded by once again expressing remorse: “I should not have said what I said, and I apologize for that. Stef is not in the wrong, I am.”

Neither the Bills nor Diggs has publically addressed the incident.

