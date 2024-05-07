Watch: Dana White Takes a Shot at 'Liberal' Netflix During the Roast of Tom Brady

UFC CEO Dana White ripped Netflix during Sunday night’s roast of Tom Brady, calling out the streaming platform for limiting his time with a microphone and for its left-wing slant.

Throughout the three-hour event, comedians, athletes and other prominent figures in American culture took turns ripping the former NFL star and those who know him best.

Not even the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s divorce from former Victoria’s Secret model Gisele Bündchen was safe throughout “The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady.”

While White was targeted numerous times throughout the roast, the head of the most popular MMA company was not given a microphone until late in the broadcast.

He began by targeting the streaming giant rather than the former New England Patriots quarterback.

“Let me get into this real quick,” White said from the audience. “It p***es me off. I flew all the way out here and you guys give me 60 seconds?”

In a knock against the LGBT and far-left’s gender agenda, White reminded those who run Netflix that his first name is more popular among girls and women.

“My name is Dana,” White said. “Is that not trans enough for you liberal f***s?”

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language that might offend some viewers.

NEW: Dana White calls Netflix a bunch of “liberal f*cks” for only giving him a minute to roast Tom Brady during the Netflix roast special. “It pisses me off. I flew all the way out here and you guys give me 60 seconds.” “My name is Dana. Is that not trans enough for you?… pic.twitter.com/y3bwZTjDS4 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 6, 2024

White then turned his attention to Brady.

“Tom, you played for the Patriots for so long that I was actually starting to feel like you were from Boston,” he said.

“Then I saw you run and I was like, ‘No, he’s definitely from San Francisco.’”

Brady was born in and played high school football in San Mateo, California, which is located along the San Francisco Bay just between San Jose and San Francisco.

He enjoyed a chuckle at White’s joke about his hometown.

“You led the league for 20 years in passing — as a straight guy,” the UFC chief then said.

White wrapped up the brief roast of the former NFL star by poking fun at his relationship with his longtime trainer.

Were Dana White’s comments funny? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“I got two of the baddest dudes in the world here now, ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley and Max Holloway,” White said. “Tom, you would have been a great fighter. You’re already the master of the ground and pound. That’s what you call coffee dates with your boyfriend, Alex Guerrero.”

Guerrero’s presence in Foxborough and in Tampa during the later stages of Brady’s career sparked controversy due to the trainer’s apparent influence on the quarterback during the sunset of his historic career.

White wasn’t the only person close to Brady to bring up Guerrero during Sunday’s roast.

Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick also got in a dig about the relationship, which sports media connected to reported tensions between the legendary coach and quarterback before Brady left New England.

“People say that Tom and I butted heads a lot, and in a way, that was true, but not really,” the normally dry and reserved Belichick said.

“It was hard to butt heads with Tom because he was so far up Alex Guerrero’s a**.”

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.