NFL Star Fletcher Cox Uses Shotgun To Fend Off Burglary Attempt

Fletcher Cox #91 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks to the sideline after the Detroit Lions scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.Mitchell Leff / Getty ImagesFletcher Cox #91 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks to the sideline after the Detroit Lions scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Mitchell Leff / Getty Images)

By Andrew J. Sciascia
Published October 23, 2019 at 11:24am
It is hard to imagine a scarier sight for a would-be burglar than a six-foot-four, 310-pound four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle with a gun.

But Corbyn Nyemah got all that and then some when he allegedly attempted to forcibly enter the New Jersey home of Philadelphia Eagles star Fletcher Cox earlier this month, according to WPVI.

Citing court documents, WPVI reported Nyemah damaged a vehicle in Cox’s driveway and sought to shatter the front door with rocks.

But Cox soon scared him off after arming himself with a shotgun and making a call to police.

Nyemah told WPVI he was looking for his ex-girlfriend of 2 years when he turned up at Cox’s Mullica Hill mansion after midnight on Oct. 15.

Surveillance footage reportedly shows the suspect stalking the grounds with a baseball bat before making repeated attempts to enter the residence through the garage door.

The vehicle Nyemah allegedly damaged, meanwhile, belongs to his ex-girlfriend.

After Cox armed himself and called the cops, Nyemah took off in his Porsche SUV.

Police pursued him for a time but were forced to give up. However, Nyemah was eventually apprehended by the United States Marshals Service late last week.

He has been “charged with burglary, two counts of criminal mischief and resisting arrest,” according to NJ.com.

A restraining order has also been granted to Nyemah’s ex-girlfriend following the incident.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson weighed in on the situation Wednesday, telling reporters, “The police are handling it. It’s a personal issue.”

“As far as a security issue, we look into it,” Pederson said.

“Obviously the police get involved. From that standpoint I can’t do anything other than hear the results of the investigation and what comes out of that.”

“Obviously we do the best to protect our players here on premise but obviously they have personal lives, we all have personal lives, so we do the best we can to educate our players and try to protect them the best we can,” the Eagles coach added.

Nyemah, for his part, does not appear to be making an effort to deny the incident occurred.

“Nyemah wouldn’t go on camera but didn’t deny the attack. He told me most of what was detailed in court records was true,” WPVI’s Chad Pradelli tweeted.

Andrew J. Sciascia
Andrew J. Sciascia has been a news reporter with The Western Journal since 2019 and a regular contributor since 2018.
Andrew J. Sciascia has been a news reporter with The Western Journal since 2019 and a regular contributor since 2018. An undergraduate student at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, Sciascia has also worked briefly as a political operative with the MassGOP and currently serves as the editor-in-chief of the Connector student newspaper.







