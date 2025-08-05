Share
Commentary
Sports
Denzel Perryman #6 of the Los Angeles Chargers throws his glove to fans after a game against the Carolina Panthers in a file photo from Sept.15.
Commentary
Denzel Perryman #6 of the Los Angeles Chargers throws his glove to fans after a game against the Carolina Panthers in a file photo from Sept.15. (Kara Durrette / Getty Images)

NFL Star Held in Jail Without Bail for 4 Days Due to California's Ridiculous Gun Laws

 By Johnathan Jones  August 5, 2025 at 2:23pm
Share

NFL star Denzel Perryman sat in jail for four days over the weekend for the infraction of exercising the wrong constitutional right while in California.

According to ESPN, the 32-year-old Los Angeles Chargers linebacker was arrested Friday night after LAPD officers pulled him over for alleged vehicle code violations.

A search of his vehicle turned up five guns, including two so-called “assault-style rifles.”

Any weapon is an “assault” weapon if it is used to assault someone. For that matter, any object is an “assault” object if used maliciously.

California’s gun laws, which are among the strictest in the nation, kicked in hard. Perryman was slapped with a felony weapons charge and held without bail.

The law-abiding 10-year NFL veteran was treated like a hardened criminal. Fortunately, by Monday afternoon, Perryman was released.

No charges were filed and no trial will take place.

His agent told The Athletic, “The charges have been dismissed, and we’re grateful the matter has been resolved.”

But Perryman still lost a weekend of his life in a jail cell because of California’s unconstitutional war on guns.

The so-called “assault weapons” are classified in California under vague and arbitrary standards.

A gun’s grip or stock shape can make it illegal. Never mind the fact that none of those details tend to affect lethality.

According to the California Attorney General’s Office, any semiautomatic rifle with a pistol grip, thumbhole stock, or flash suppressor might be banned.

That’s not safety, but blue-state nonsense that serves no other purpose than to keep good people disarmed.

Related:
Watch: Man Ejected from Heartland Stadium for Wearing MAGA Hat – Now the Feds Are Involved

We have no idea how many automatic weapons are on the streets in Los Angeles, and neither do city leaders and the people running the state, since they’re mostly open-borders advocates whose laws put Perryman in jail.

The entire saga is absurd.

When Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh uses Perryman to blitz the quarterback this upcoming season, will that make the league veteran an “assault linebacker?”

Speaking of Harbaugh, being the national treasure he is, he visited Perryman in jail.

“Love Denzel,” Harbaugh said, per ESPN. “He’s always done right. He’s never been in trouble. Got a beautiful family.”

Unfortunately, the state of California doesn’t share that kind of loyalty with its own citizens, or even with visitors (unless they’re foreign nationals who are in the country illegally).

Are California’s gun laws unconstitutional?

Perryman was supposed to appear in court on Tuesday. Instead, his record will show a detention and not a formal arrest, CBS Sports reported.

He missed training camp for nothing, but he probably would have made it there on time if — after his arrest — he had uttered the words, “No hablo inglés.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




NFL Star Held in Jail Without Bail for 4 Days Due to California's Ridiculous Gun Laws
Watch: Pundit Whose Party Wanted to Imprison Trump Says 'Nobody's Trying to Put Anybody in Prison,' And Boy Does It Backfire
C-SPAN Blitzed with Calls from Dems Bashing Their Own Party – Frank from Staten Island Hit the Nail on the Head
Watch: Elizabeth Warren Makes Troubling Admission About Future of the Democratic Party While Endorsing Mamdani
Somebody's Getting Erased: CNN Polling Guru Admits Worst News Possible for Obama and Best for Trump
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation