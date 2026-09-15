For three days, video and pictures of Saturday night’s Texas-Ohio State game have dominated the national conversation.

The Longhorns came back from being down 23-3 in the 4th quarter to win by one point.

A viral shot of the Texas student section showed what appeared to be a huge portion of the crowd made up mostly of Indian Americans.

The Republican nominee for Texas Railroad Commissioner, Bo French, shared a photo of that crowd on X that angered leftists and establishment Republicans.

French commented: “I heard UT graduation this year looked like this. I didn’t believe it. The problem is now obviously far worse than anyone imagined.”

I heard UT graduation this year looked like this. I didn’t believe it. The problem is now obviously far worse than anyone imagined. pic.twitter.com/Ys1bql0y4U — Bo French (@bofrench) September 13, 2026

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Karl Rove vowed after the post to vote for French’s pro-trans radical leftist opponent in the race, while Sen. John Cornyn, Rep. Dan Crenshaw, and other Republicans likewise threw tantrums over the comment.

Naturally, most of the anger came from the left.

As someone who has watched Texas Football for 30 years, I can tell you what these people are really upset about.

They’re fuming that one image blew up one of their favored narratives — the idea that American citizens are being systematically replaced by foreign nationals is a “theory” that is both wrong and “racist.”

This is the Republican nominee for statewide office. Are other Republican elected officials going to condemn the intolerance and racism, or look the other way while it becomes normalized. This is how great political parties self-destruct. Sad. https://t.co/TO1dTXKd6G — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) September 13, 2026

Thank you @JohnCornyn for your leadership. Racism has no place in Texas.@KenPaxtonTX: will you condemn this blatant racism or will you cower to extremists? https://t.co/MWHEvrPdPV — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) September 13, 2026

If you Google it, Alphabet’s Gemini AI will gleefully tell you, “The Great Replacement theory is a false and racist conspiracy theory claiming that white people in Western nations are being deliberately replaced by non-white immigrants.”

Left-wing reporters and activists have parroted this line, or lines like it, for years as America’s cities have become enclaves for different immigrant groups.

By labeling the de-Westernization and de-Christianization of America as a conspiracy theory that is “racist,” the left has been able to stifle opposition to the continued importation of foreign students and workers into American communities.

Saturday night, their “theory” rhetoric collided with reality when people whose ancestors were not born in America were prominently featured watching a sport that is synonymous with Middle America.

Nothing against those kids, but their grandfathers did not lay the infrastructure for Austin.

I challenge any objective person to look at Saturday night’s crowd, no matter how that person might or might not feel about mass immigration, and to tell us that the Texas student crowd does not look different than it did 10, 20, or 30 years ago.

It does not make one a bigot to notice that those in attendance were much more foreign, less white, less Hispanic, and less of what people might think of when they think about Texas sports.

It’s almost as if someone took a section of the traditional crowd of Texans and replaced it with another group of people entirely.

It is not just at one university in Austin, but across Texas:

School districts across the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex have undergone massive demographic shifts in the 21st century In the Coppell ISD, the share of Asian students, driven largely by the area’s growing Indian population, has more than tripled over the past 20 years pic.twitter.com/aEPbHpWGr0 — tate brown (@realTateBrown) September 14, 2026

To be clear, this is not about smearing immigrants from India, either. Those young men in that student section were cheering their hearts out for the Longhorns.

But their presence damaged a time-tested left-wing talking point, which is that if you notice that the country you grew up in looks and feels a lot different these days due to you being asked to live among people with whom you share no common culture or language, you’re a crackpot racist.

There is nothing “false and racist” about noticing that the crowd of white and Hispanic men who have historically attended Texas games now includes a sizable chunk of people whose ancestors were born in Asia.

If you look at the actual complaints from the people losing their minds, it is not: French was dishonest about the screenshot, as there were lifelong Texas fans everywhere else.

The argument is: You are not allowed to say the student section in 2026 looks different than it did in 1996, 2006, or 2016.

This man is unfit to serve. https://t.co/yGRWuQrSB8 — Gina Hinojosa (@GinaHinojosaTX) September 13, 2026

Mass immigration, legal and illegal, has completely changed the face of countless American institutions.

Noticing it, calling it out, and being upset by it is not racist, and acknowledging America’s rapidly changing demographics is not an attack on people of Indian ancestry.

The reality is, the left will do anything to keep people in line regarding immigration, hoping they remain silent to avoid being called a racist.

This saga has made their job much more difficult.

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