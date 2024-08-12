Share
NFL Superstar Rips US Olympian, Says He Would Beat Track Star in a Race: '2028 I'm Running'

 By Bryan Chai  August 12, 2024
What makes a team a “world” champion?

That somewhat philosophical debate was sparked by U.S. track and field star, Noah Lyles — who won gold in Men’s 100-meter and bronze in Men’s 200-meter at the 2024 Olympics — when he called out the NBA champions for calling themselves “world champions” in a viral August 2023 news conference.

Lyles has since doubled and tripled down on that sentiment, even going so far as to call out Super Bowl champions as also undeserving of the “world champion” nomenclature.

That assertion did not sit particularly well with arguably the best player in the NFL, Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill.

The game-breaking, lightning-fast receiver — who goes by the nickname “Cheetah” — was speaking to NFL content creator Kay Adams (of the “Up and Adams Show”) in a clip posted Monday, and Hill did not mince words when it came to what he thought of Lyles.

“Sprinter Noah Lyles, he said that Super Bowl champs should not consider themselves world champions,” Adams began. “What do you think of that?”

“Noah Lyles can’t say nothing after what just happened to him,” Hill said, referring to Lyles’ bronze medal in the 200-meter event that also saw the sprinter collapse afterwards due to a lingering bout with COVID-19.

Only, Hill’s not buying that he’s actually sick.

“You know what I’m saying?” Hill said. “Then you want to come out and pretend like he’s sick? I feel like that’s horseradish.

“So for him to do that and say that we’re not world champions of like, our sport? It’s like come on bruh, just speak on what you know about, and that’s track.”

Adams, ever the instigator in this moment, followed up with Hill and asked if “Cheetah” would like to try and race Lyles.

“I would beat Noah Lyles,” Hill flatly stated.

(Hill did clarify that he doesn’t think he’d crush Lyles, but he’d beat him.)

“And guess what? When I beat him, I’mma throw on a COVID mask and let him know I mean business,” Hill said in one final jab.

Hill, a eight-time NFL Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion, subsequently took to X to further elaborate on how he’d beat Lyles — including an apparent allusion to the next Olympics.

“I like me in a race 2028 I’m running,” Hill posted to X shortly after the original clip of him trashing Lyles went viral.

Hill posted later, “2028 calling my shot,” alongside a photo of what appears to be Hill trying out for Team USA track and field.

