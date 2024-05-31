What is it with burgeoning NFL dynasties employing so many rapscallions running afoul of the rules?

Of course, when one thinks of Super Bowl champions and rule-breaking, the dynastic New England Patriots of the aughts and 2010s immediately come to mind. Between [insert controversy]-gate and knuckleheads like Randy Moss (and Aaron Hernandez, though his issues went far beyond “knucklehead”), it’s hard to imagine a more successful on-field run marred by off-field issues.

Enter: the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now in fairness to the Chiefs, they have neither eclipsed the Patriots’ Super Bowl total during the dynasty years nor had issues nearly as horrific as what Hernandez was involved with.

But Kansas City is slowly starting to give New England a run for its money — in both categories.

On the field, the Chiefs have won three of the last five Super Bowls and have a chance to make it three in a row this season. That’s a feat not even the Patriots could pull off.

That’s the good news.

Off the field? The Chiefs haven’t been involved in any cheating scandals, but there is mounting evidence that head coach Andy Reid might not run the tightest ship in the NFL.

The latest example of an off-field Kansas City headache comes from journeyman defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs.

The 27-year-old turned himself in to authorities in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Thursday, over charges of animal cruelty, according to WBRC-TV in Birmingham.

Former UA player, Chiefs defensive lineman bonds out on animal cruelty charges in Tuscaloosa. https://t.co/XLZnHDtNu6 pic.twitter.com/mJCDwyNVRC — WBRC FOX6 News (@WBRCnews) May 30, 2024

According to the outlet, police allege Buggs — a sixth-round draft pick in 2019 out of the University of Alabama — left two dogs alone without food or water for several days.

One of the dogs had to be euthanized.

“Isaiah vehemently denies the truthfulness of the allegations and charges asserted against him today,” Trey Robinson, Buggs’ agent, said, per WBRC. “Under no circumstance does Mr. Buggs condone the mistreatment of any animal. The dogs at issue did not belong to him and he was unaware they remained at the property in question.”

Curiously, Robinson implied that the charges against Buggs were part of a retaliatory conspiracy.

“Furthermore, we believe the City of Tuscaloosa’s decision to file the charges today is part of a concerted effort by the City of Tuscaloosa and its Police Department to besmirch Mr. Buggs’ name and reputation as part of an ongoing subversive campaign to force the close of his local business Kings Hookah Lounge,” the agent said.

The Kings Hookah Lounge also appears to be at the center of other issues for the defensive lineman.

“Buggs also has other pending cases against him in city court where he faces allegations of menacing, resisting arrest and city code violations at his hookah lounge in Tuscaloosa,” WBRC reported.

Compounding matters for Buggs, the outlet said he had a physical altercation with one of its reporters as he was leaving the Tuscaloosa County Jail after bonding out.

“WBRC Reporter Bryan Henry attempted to ask Buggs for a comment. Buggs put his hand on Bryan’s camera and said ‘Don’t walk up in front of me,'” the outlet reported.

Video of the incident can be seen at the top of the WBRC article.

For the Chiefs, this has been the latest in a peculiar string of issues that have afflicted the team’s rotation players (the franchise’s stars, such as quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, have had a fairly ho-hum offseason that included attending Dallas Mavericks games).

Aside from Buggs, offensive linemen Wanya Morris and Chukwuebuka Jason Godrick were both arrested on May 16 on marijuana possession charges.

Perhaps more concerning for the team, however, are the legal woes of its nominal top receiver, the 24-year-old Rashee Rice.

As Fox News chronicled, the talented sophomore has a number of legal issues hanging over his head, including aggravated assault and multiple charges resulting from a high-speed car crash.

Many expect Rice to face some sort of punishment and possibly be suspended for part of the season.

As the Chiefs navigate myriad player legal issues, the team is preparing to take the field again soon.

The defending Super Bowl champs will kick off the NFL’s regular season at home against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 5.

