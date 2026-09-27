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Alejandro Tosti of Argentina hits a tee shot on the 10th hole during the first round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on Sept. 17, 2026, in Arden, North Carolina.
Alejandro Tosti of Argentina hits a tee shot on the 10th hole during the first round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on Sept. 17, 2026, in Arden, North Carolina. (Alex Slitz / Getty Images)

Watch: PGA Pro Replaces Furious Caddie Who Stormed Off with Fan in Crowd

 By Bryan Chai  September 27, 2026 at 6:00am
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One of the more underrated relationships in all of professional sports is the relationship that exists between a professional golfer and his caddie.

While the golfer gets the marquee billing, professional golf caddies are often asked to manage a player’s equipment, provide precise yardages and strategic advice, read greens, and act as a general support system for the golfer.

When it’s humming, it can produce some of the all-time legendary golf duos like Tiger Woods and Steve Williams, Phil Mickelson and “Bones” MacKay, and Jack Nicklaus and Angelo Argea.

But when it’s not humming, it can lead to some truly vitriolic divorces.

Even given that, however, the recent split between PGA golfer Alejandro Tosti and his caddie Cliff Ellis was something else.

You can watch the real-time breakdown of this relationship for yourself below:

According to the New York Post, during the Biltmore Championship in Asheville, North Carolina, simmering tensions between Ellis and Tosti erupted in the opening round.

It led to a situation where Ellis ripped off his caddie’s bib and quite literally stormed off the course.

This already bizarre situation then created another one, as a seemingly unfazed Tosti simply asked a fan in attendance to help caddie.

It was a truly bizarre scene — made all the more surreal when Ellis spilled his side of the story to the Monday Q golf blog.

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Ellis apparently reached out to the outlet and shared the contentious history between the two — and Tosti also spoke to the blog to provide his side of things.

The last straw at the Biltmore appeared to have just been a rough day between Ellis and Tosti.

Ellis claimed that after attempting to coach up Tosti, the golfer fired back, “Don’t do that again, or I’ll get really angry.”

Later, Ellis and Tosti both agreed that the two had a particularly heated exchange over Ellis having brought an umbrella to the event. Tosti apparently prides himself on carrying one of the lightest bags on the Tour and was upset with the extra weight the umbrella added, while Ellis argued that the weather called for a chance of rain.

Ellis claims that Tosti called him a “dumba**” for bringing the umbrella, which the golfer denies.

Tosti, a 30-year-old Argentinian golfer, reportedly has a history of outbursts on the course.

Tosti only made one cut in the eight events that he and Ellis worked together.

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Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




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