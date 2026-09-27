Watch: PGA Pro Replaces Furious Caddie Who Stormed Off with Fan in Crowd

One of the more underrated relationships in all of professional sports is the relationship that exists between a professional golfer and his caddie.

While the golfer gets the marquee billing, professional golf caddies are often asked to manage a player’s equipment, provide precise yardages and strategic advice, read greens, and act as a general support system for the golfer.

When it’s humming, it can produce some of the all-time legendary golf duos like Tiger Woods and Steve Williams, Phil Mickelson and “Bones” MacKay, and Jack Nicklaus and Angelo Argea.

But when it’s not humming, it can lead to some truly vitriolic divorces.

Even given that, however, the recent split between PGA golfer Alejandro Tosti and his caddie Cliff Ellis was something else.

You can watch the real-time breakdown of this relationship for yourself below:

Talk about an unexpected caddie change 👀 Alejandro Tosti’s caddie quit midway through his first round yesterday at the @BiltmoreChamp, so he pulled a fan from the gallery to loop for him pic.twitter.com/6fOfyqe1b6 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) September 18, 2026

According to the New York Post, during the Biltmore Championship in Asheville, North Carolina, simmering tensions between Ellis and Tosti erupted in the opening round.

It led to a situation where Ellis ripped off his caddie’s bib and quite literally stormed off the course.

This already bizarre situation then created another one, as a seemingly unfazed Tosti simply asked a fan in attendance to help caddie.

It was a truly bizarre scene — made all the more surreal when Ellis spilled his side of the story to the Monday Q golf blog.

Ellis apparently reached out to the outlet and shared the contentious history between the two — and Tosti also spoke to the blog to provide his side of things.

The last straw at the Biltmore appeared to have just been a rough day between Ellis and Tosti.

Ellis claimed that after attempting to coach up Tosti, the golfer fired back, “Don’t do that again, or I’ll get really angry.”

Later, Ellis and Tosti both agreed that the two had a particularly heated exchange over Ellis having brought an umbrella to the event. Tosti apparently prides himself on carrying one of the lightest bags on the Tour and was upset with the extra weight the umbrella added, while Ellis argued that the weather called for a chance of rain.

Ellis claims that Tosti called him a “dumba**” for bringing the umbrella, which the golfer denies.

Tosti, a 30-year-old Argentinian golfer, reportedly has a history of outbursts on the course.

Tosti only made one cut in the eight events that he and Ellis worked together.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.