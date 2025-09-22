There was no hate involved when a man shouting “Free Palestine” gunned down another man at a New Hampshire country club, according to New Hampshire’s attorney general.

Hunter Nadeau, 23, has been charged with second-degree murder after Robert DeCesare, 59, was shot to death at the Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua, according to the New York Post.

Several people were injured in the incident, many while trying to run from the gunfire.

Witness Tom Bartelson of Pepperell, Massachusetts, said the gunman was babbling as he acted, saying, “The children are safe,” and, “Free Palestine,” according to Fox News.

“Getting together for a dance for the bride and groom and then all chaos went off,” Bartelson said, saying the shooter appeared to be targeting someone said.

“We heard about six shots, and everybody ducked for cover, and next thing you know we’re rushed into safe spots and things like that,” he said.

Republican Attorney General John Formella said two words do not a hate crime make, saying there was no “hate motive” at work, according to WMUR.

“At this point, the evidence leads us to believe it is more likely that Mr. Nadeau was simply trying to make a number of statements to create chaos in the moment,” Formella said.

“At this point, we don’t have any evidence to indicate this was a hate-based act.”

Officials said, there is no known connection between the shooter and the victim.

DeCesare’s mother. Evie O’Rourke, said her son protected his family and paid the price.

She said, the shooter “kicked the door open, and Rob just went right for him and protected his family.”

“His thought was to take care of his family,” O’Rourke said. “And his daughter’s getting married in six weeks, so it’s going to be very tough.”

“We don’t know any information more about it other than they have arrested him, but boy, is he going to be missed. He’s just a great guy,” she said.

“It’s so shocking that we just can’t believe it. We think everybody’s lying. This can’t have happened,” O’Rourke said.

“They were just enjoying a meal at their country club, and in comes the guy, shot the maître d’, and it was right in front of him. And I guess he died right there,” she said.

Authorities said two people wounded in the gunfire are expected to survive. One suffered a gunshot wound to the face. Four people were injured in the chaos that followed the gunfire.

