There’s something about tots dressed up in costumes that is irresistible — and the smaller the kiddo, the cuter they can be.

The NICU nurses at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare in Florida have been busy flexing their creative muscles, crafting adorably tiny outfits for some of the smallest patients in their care.

As Halloween rolls around every year, many NICU nurses celebrate with bespoke outfits for the babies in their charge, but this NICU team outdid themselves with a variety of unique costumes.







“You won’t boo-lieve how cute our NICU babies are this Halloween!” Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare posted on Oct. 25.

“Spooky season in the NICU is one of our favorite traditions, and this year is no exception! Thank you to our incredible NICU team who always go above and beyond to make holidays special for our NICU families.

“Our crafty night team made these clever costumes and our day team brought their visions to life!”







“NICU babies are like unicorns — they’re so cute, it’s unreal!” read one caption, featuring a photo of a teeny tot decked out in a braided yarn tail with a sparkly ribbon and a yarn forelock and felt horn.

One photo shows another baby dressed up in an Olaf costume from the kid classic “Frozen.”







“NICU babies are worth melting for,” the caption said.

Many of the costumes were painstakingly made of felt and designed to be set on top of the tiny infants so that they wouldn’t interfere with the tubes and monitors.







Another especially intricate costume was a UPS driver get-up, complete with hat, vest and package.

“Extra special delivery!” the caption said.







While the little ones were gently posed and “wearing” their adorable attire, the hospital was sure to remind viewers that babies should always be put to sleep on their backs in bare cribs.

“Disclaimer: Please remember, you should always place your little ones on their backs to sleep, with nothing else in the crib,” they wrote. “These NICU babies have special circumstances and are monitored 24/7 by our skilled nursing team.”







The post shared by the hospital has been shared over 71,000 times, with many people commenting to commend the NICU team’s work and thoughtfulness.

Which costume is your favorite?

