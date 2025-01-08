Share
News
A home is engulfed in flames during the Eaton fire in the Altadena area of Los Angeles County, California on January 8, 2025.
A home is engulfed in flames during the Eaton fire in the Altadena area of Los Angeles County, California on January 8, 2025. (Josh Edelson - AFP / Getty Images)

'Nightmare Fuel': Video from Inside as 2 Men, Dog Watch Fire Whirl Around Their Home in Palisades Blaze

 By Joe Saunders  January 8, 2025 at 6:56am
Share

With wildfires roaring in Los Angeles County, videos making the rounds on social media are capturing the horror in ways where raw numbers fall short.

More than 30,000 residents have been forced to evacuate, and at least 3,000 acres have been burned.

But one clip posted to social media where two men and a dog were surrounded by flames in a residence brings the scale of the disaster home.

“Nightmare fuel,” wrote social media user Kevin Dalton, a former contender for the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

The post had garnered more than 2 million views by early Wednesday morning, with some users pointing out that it showed the importance of heeding evacuation warnings:

Most Americans would probably agree with Dalton’s description of the scene — watching towering walls of flame raging only just outside the windows is the stuff of nightmares, and the prospect of a blazing, painful death can terrorize even the most secure.

The men in this video — and their pet — managed to safely evacuate, Dalton wrote in a follow-up post. But the danger remains very real in Southern California.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency, according to Reuters, as three separate fires raged, pushed by California’s Santa Ana winds. One fire is scorching the coastal Pacific Palisades area, two others are burning inland, according to Reuters.

Is Gavin Newsome capable of responding to a disaster like this?

More than 1,400 firefighters are working to control the infernos, according to ABC News.

“Firefighting aircraft scooped water from the sea to drop it on the flames as they engulfed homes,” Reuters reported. “Bulldozers cleared abandoned vehicles from roads so emergency vehicles could pass, television images showed.”

Weather conditions aren’t helping the situation.

Besides the terrain being dry providing potential fuel for the flames — the county experienced its sixth dryest September to December period last year, according to ABC — wind “gusts of up to 99 mph were recorded in the eastern San Gabriel Mountains, 98 mph in the Santa Monica Mountains and 84 mph at Hollywood Burbank Airport,” the network reported.

Related:
New: Arctic Blast to Come in Waves, Final Cold Front Could See Snow in the Florida Panhandle

Conditions are “about as bad as it gets in terms of fire weather,” the National Weather Service declared, according to Reuters.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




'Nightmare Fuel': Video from Inside as 2 Men, Dog Watch Fire Whirl Around Their Home in Palisades Blaze
Biden Admin Nearly Halves Guantanamo Bay Population with Overnight 'Secret Mission'
Big Trump Jr. Announcement: Don Going Into the Gun Business in a Huge Way
Watch: Dem. Delegate's Hissy Fit Ends in Mic Being Cut After She Proves She Has No Idea How House Actually Works
Man Who Rented Out Cybertruck Says Bomber's Strange Questions 'Now Make a Lot More Sense'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation